X-Men '97: Season Two Kicks Off With X-Factor's New Costume Upgrade

The second season of X-Men '97 is set to premiere on July 1, with X-Factor returning in a more unified front than ever, sporting coordinated blue-and-yellow costumes. The debut of this new matching design for X-Factor's members suggests they'll have a significant presence as the series returns.

X-Men '97 : Season Two has officially kicked off with a new costume upgrade for the beloved mutant squad X-Factor . The second season of the animated series is set to premiere on July 1, with X-Factor returning in a more unified front than ever, sporting coordinated blue-and-yellow costumes.

The debut of this new matching design for X-Factor's members suggests they'll have a significant presence as the series returns. The second season of X-Men '97, the TV show, is coming on July 1. Marvel has already picked up where Season One left off, though, thanks to the canon comic book series X-Men '97 Season Two, which is filling in the gaps between animated episodes.

X-Factor's reintroduction is one of the pieces on the creative chessboard the comic is maneuvering into place ahead of the series. X-Men '97: Season Two is written by Steve Foxe, with art by Salvador Espin. Foxe noted in an interview ahead of issue #1's release that he and Espin collaborated closely with the makers of X-Men '97, the show, in order to make their limited series a crucial, unavoidable piece of '97 lore.

One fans will not want to miss, especially to catch a sneak peek at X-Factor's new threads. X-Factor Officially Returns To X-Men '97 Continuity With New Gear & A Clear Mission X-Men '97: Season Two #1 Is Available Now From Marvel Comics X-Men '97: Season Two brings back a classic incarnation of X-Factor: Cyclops' brother Havok, Magneto's daughter Polaris, the dangerous shape-changer Wolfsbane, literal muscle Strong Guy, and Multiple Man Jamie Madrox.

Time for a little law and order, Havok says as the team announces its presence with authority, though X-Men fans can expect anything but once X-Factor gets wrapped up in Season Two's drama. Season Two #1 only gives readers a brief glimpse of X-Factor and their fresh fits. It's a take on the perennial blue-and-yellow color scheme the X-franchise loves so much. Each member seems to have a slightly individualized take on the design.

The Marvel Animation variant cover for the issue gives another good look at the team. Beyond that, readers will have to wait for Season Two #2 to witness X-Factor in action in their updated gear. Havok has a yellow X across his chest, while Polaris' costume has a deep V of yellow. Wolfsbane and Strong Guy sport inverted colors, while Multiple Man only has a thin yellow collar.

Ironically, Madrox is the only member of X-Factor with a distinct solo flare to his outfit beyond that; he and his duplicates are wearing Multiple Man's signature green trench coat. Overall, this X-Factor design skillfully balances a thematic team look with individual flourishes.

X-Factor Is Poised To Play A Bigger Role In X-Men '97 Season Two Than Their Classic Animated Series Episodes The Season Two Comic Sets The Stage For X-Factor To Be Major Players In their X-Men: The Animated Series appearances, X-Factor was led by Forge. At the start of X-Men '97: Season Two, Forge is one of the few members of the X-Men who hasn't been catapulted into the far future and far past.

While he tries to devise a way to bring mutantkind's greatest heroes back, he also has to deal with the chaos of the present day. Now, his old team is back in the mix. The only member missing from their Animated Series lineup is Quicksilver. Still, it's a significant step forward for X-Men '97.

X-Factor is a fan-favorite squad in the comics, and while their Animated Series role was memorable, it only scratched the surface of how they can factor into this Marvel timeline. Related X-Men '97 Season 4 Is Officially In Development At Marvel Ahead of X-Men '97 season 2 premiering on Disney+, one of the show's executive producers has confirmed that season 4 is also being worked on.

Posts 3 By Adam Holmes Previews for the next several issues of X-Men '97: Season Two are tight-lipped about the extent of X-Factor's involvement, and where it might land them heading into the start of Season Two of the animated series. Still, their latest appearance and their new gear is another reason Marvel's X-Men '97 canon comic is a must-read while fans wait for the show to return.

Subscribe to our newsletter for X-Men '97 insights Want deeper X-Men '97 context? Subscribe to the newsletter to receive focused coverage of X-Factor's redesign, creative collaborations, comic tie-ins, and thoughtful analysis that connects show developments to the wider '97 canon. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime.

X-Men '97: Season Two #1 is available now from Marvel Comics. What do you think, X-Men '97 fans? Dig X-Factor's new gear





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