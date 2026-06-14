X‑Men '97 Season Two Arrives July 1 on Disney+ with Record‑Breaking Critical Praise

The second season of the acclaimed X‑Men '97 animated series launches on Disney+ on July 1, earning early critic scores that surpass its 99% Rotten Tomatoes rating from season one. The new arc delves into the Age of Apocalypse, brings back fan‑favorite mutants, and promises to set a new benchmark for Marvel streaming content.

The highly anticipated second season of the revived X‑Men animated series is set to debut on Disney+ on July 1. The show, which already enjoys a legendary status among Marvel fans, entered its first season with an astonishing 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 91% audience score, making it one of the most critically acclaimed Marvel productions ever released, whether animated or live‑action.

While the new season has not yet been viewed by the public, early critical responses are already glowing. In the first dozen reviews, critics have awarded the sophomore outing a score that even exceeds the already lofty marks of its predecessor. Many reviewers highlighted the bold introduction of the Apocalypse storyline, suggesting that the writers have managed to surpass the narrative and emotional weight of the inaugural season.

As the season progresses, the consensus among critics is that the series continues to raise the bar for superhero storytelling on streaming platforms. The storyline of the upcoming season picks up directly where the first left off, diving deeper into the chaotic "Age of Apocalypse" that erupted after a massive Genosha massacre claimed the lives of several beloved mutants, including Magik and Gambit.

The cliffhanger of season one saw the X‑Men scattered across disparate timelines, each forced to navigate an unfamiliar reality while trying to find a way back to their own universe. This season promises to follow their harrowing journey home, with Magneto's dramatic act of ripping Wolverine's adamantium in the previous chapter serving as a pivotal plot point.

Fans can also anticipate the emergence of a feral Wolverine, a more savage incarnation that reflects the character's inner turmoil after the loss of his indestructible metal skeleton. Additionally, the series teases the return of iconic characters such as Wolverine and Gambit, who, in the comics, are tied to the Horsemen of Apocalypse as embodiments of Death.

Their roles in the animated narrative remain a mystery, but the creative team has deliberately kept plot details under wraps, opting for cryptic trailers that reveal little beyond the high stakes and visual spectacle. Beyond the immediate plot, the second season reinforces the series' standing as a benchmark for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's streaming content.

The first season's 98% critic score set a new standard for quality, and the early critical acclaim for the follow‑up suggests that the show may continue to dominate Disney+'s roster of Marvel titles. Industry observers note that the series' ability to blend mature, emotionally resonant storytelling with the vibrant aesthetics of 1990s animation has created a unique niche that appeals to both nostalgic older viewers and a new generation of superhero enthusiasts.

The combination of strong character development, bold thematic choices, and high production values has led many to label X‑Men '97 as the "gold standard" for Marvel's foray into serialized streaming content. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds not only among dedicated fans but also within the broader entertainment community, eager to see whether the show can maintain its critical momentum and continue to shape the future of Marvel's television ventures





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