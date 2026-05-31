X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer Teases Age of Apocalypse Storyline and Possible Iceman Death

The first trailer for X-Men '97 season 2 has been released, and it's a compilation of clips and images designed to generate hype. The trailer teases a larger story arc ripped from one of the greatest plotlines from the comics, specifically the 'Age of Apocalypse' storyline, where big bad Apocalypse battles mutants all across history.

X-Men '97 season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 1, and Marvel Studios is ramping up the marketing campaign to drum up excitement.

The first trailer for the season has been released, and it's a compilation of clips and images designed to generate hype. The trailer teases a larger story arc ripped from one of the greatest plotlines from the comics, specifically the 'Age of Apocalypse' storyline, where big bad Apocalypse battles mutants all across history. The trailer is all hype, and it worked, but there's not much that X-Men '97 has to do to get audiences excited about this sophomore season.

The show satisfied as a nostalgic continuation of the classic animated series, but it was also one of the greatest superhero cartoons ever made in its own right. It deftly recaptured the original show's blend of soapy interpersonal melodrama and dazzling superhero spectacle to create an unparalleled visual experience that's exhilaratingly entertaining and emotionally engaging in equal measure.

The only thing that worries me is that season 1 set the bar so incredibly high, it'll be nearly impossible for season 2 to live up to it. The trailer is a very promising sign, and I'm excited to see how the season unfolds, but a couple of discomforting shots from the trailer seem to suggest that a founding member of the X-Men has been killed off-screen.

The editing of the trailer does a good job of teasing a lot of exciting things without spoiling too much, but if you pay close attention, the trailer has a couple of glaring hints that Iceman, one of the founding members of the X-Men, has been killed off-screen. There's a candle next to the picture of Iceman that Polaris is looking at, which seems like it could be a sort of memorial or vigil honoring a fallen hero.

And that's not all; you can also see the portrait of an all-white character in the Genosha memorial, which could easily be Iceman. Will season 2 retroactively kill off Iceman and reveal that he was one of the many mutants lost in Genosha?

The genocide on Genosha was one of the most unforgettable moments from X-Men '97's first season, and having a major character like Iceman get wiped away as one of those thousands would really hammer home how devastating this tragedy was. Making Iceman an off-screen casualty would have a similar effect to the girl in the red coat in Schindler's List, highlighting the humanity of everyone by highlighting the humanity of just one of them





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer Age Of Apocalypse Iceman Death

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

We All Love the X-Men’s Age of Apocalypse but I'm Sorry, It’s Time to Admit It’s Mid'Age of Apocalypse' is one of the most beloved X-Men stories ever, but it's always been mid despite decades of praise.

Read more »

DC's New Superman Is A Survivor Of Earth's Y2K ApocalypseDC introduces a new character, Tobi Y2K, who shares an origin story with Superman but with a twist. Tobi was sent to safety via rocket ship by his father, an allegedly brilliant scientist, after a technological apocalypse on Earth. This disaster was caused by the planet's failure to account for the turn of the millennium, and every technological device malfunctioned at the same time. This is a direct adaptation of the real-life Y2K scare, which was quickly proven wrong on January 1st, 2000.

Read more »

X-Men Animated Series Season 2: Gambit's Fate and Apocalypse's TeaseThe executive producers of the X-Men animated series have teased the fate of a beloved character and the potential connection to Apocalypse's horsemen in season 2.

Read more »

This Bonkers New Pickup Truck Is an Apocalypse-Ready Fortress That Churns Out 850 HPRezvani just unveiled its newest muscle pickup truck, a bonkers 850 HP Ford F-150 Raptor with a bulletproof and security package tacked on.

Read more »