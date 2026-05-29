X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer Reveals Time Travel and Continuity Conundrums

X-Men '97 returns for season 2 on Disney+ July 1 with a trailer showcasing Apocalypse across timelines, introducing Polaris and Angel while raising continuity questions.

Marvel continues to expand its animated X-Men universe with the upcoming second season of X-Men '97 , set to debut on Disney+ on July 1. The critically acclaimed revival of the 1990s classic X-Men: The Animated Series returns after a two-year gap, bringing with it a complex narrative involving time travel , ancient history, and a roster of both familiar and new mutants.

The first trailer for season 2 has already generated significant buzz, showing the X-Men confronting the ancient mutant Apocalypse across multiple timelines: Ancient Egypt in 3000 B.C. , a dystopian future in 3960 A.D. , and the present-day setting of 1997. This season promises to delve deeper into the lore of the X-Men universe, introducing characters like Psylocke, Havok, Angel, and Polaris in major roles.

However, the trailer also raises questions about continuity, particularly regarding the backstories of Polaris and Angel. These inconsistencies, while not new to the series, have become more pronounced as the show weaves a complex tapestry of time travel and alternate realities. The inclusion of Polaris, also known as Lorna Dane, in a promotional image alongside Cyclops, Jean Grey, Iceman, Beast, Angel, and Professor X has sparked debate among fans.

The image shows the team in costumes reminiscent of the late 1960s comic books, a time when Havok was also part of the team. In the original X-Men: The Animated Series, Polaris had a different history: she left the X-Men with Iceman, joined X-Factor, and began a relationship with Havok. The new image suggests that Polaris may have been a member of the X-Men longer than previously shown, or perhaps even a founding member.

This discrepancy could be explained by the time travel elements of season 2, where alternate timelines may intersect, creating different versions of events. The showrunners seem to be leaning into these changes to add depth to the characters and explore the multiverse concept that Marvel has embraced in recent years. Another continuity issue involves Angel, or Warren Worthington III.

In the original animated series, Angel was initially introduced as a brainwashed Horseman of Death under Apocalypse's control, having never met the X-Men until that point. Later episodes retconned this history, showing Angel as one of the original X-Men. X-Men '97 has embraced this retcon wholeheartedly, presenting Angel as a founding member without acknowledging his earlier traumatic past.

This inconsistency, while confusing for longtime viewers, might be intentional to reflect the fragmented nature of time and memory in the show's narrative. The upcoming season's focus on time travel could provide an in-universe explanation, perhaps revealing that the timeline has been altered or that multiple realities are merging. Regardless, X-Men '97 continues to push boundaries in storytelling, offering fans a fresh take on beloved characters while honoring the legacy of the original series.

As the animated series prepares for its second season, it remains a vital part of Marvel's strategy to keep the X-Men relevant in the lead-up to their live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, X-Men '97 serves as a bridge between the old and new, exploring themes of identity, legacy, and the struggle for mutant rights.

The show's willingness to embrace continuity errors and reinterpret past events reflects the chaotic nature of the multiverse, a concept central to Marvel's current phase. Fans eagerly await the resolution of these plot threads when X-Men '97 returns in July





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