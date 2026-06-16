X-Men '97 Season 2 Could Feature Deadpool, Says Marvel Executive

Marvel Head of Television Brad Winderbaum hints at possible Deadpool appearance in X-Men '97 Season 2 during Tribeca interview, while discussing the animated series' expansion of the 616 universe.

Marvel fans have been buzzing since the release of the X-Men '97 Season 2 trailer, which briefly showed the mutant Morph transforming into Deadpool . Now, Marvel's Head of Television, Animation, Comics and Franchise, Brad Winderbaum , has addressed the cameo during an interview at the Tribeca Film Festival.

When asked about the fleeting transformation and whether it hints at a full-fledged appearance by the Merc with a Mouth in the animated universe, Winderbaum remained coy but optimistic. He stated, 'You never know... There are some fun plot lines coming up for some other characters that you caught only brief glimpses of in the OG series that I am so flippin' excited to get on screen.

' This has fueled speculation that Deadpool, voiced by Ryan Reynolds in live-action, might finally make his mark in the 90s-inspired animated revival. Winderbaum also discussed the broader world-building in Season 2, noting that the series is tapping into the full breadth of Marvel's 616 continuity. He explained that while other heroes like the Avengers exist in the background, the show will not shift focus away from the X-Men.

'It kind of exists in the background. So the Avengers are around, and other characters are around, and you really never know who you're gonna bump into. And like reading Marvel Comics, it's always fun when there are those collisions,' he said. This approach allows for surprise cameos without derailing the core mutant narrative.

The executive previously told the outlet in May 2024 that Deadpool's exclusion from Season 1 was not a strict rule but rather a matter of timing, as both X-Men '97 and Deadpool & Wolverine were in development simultaneously. He added, 'Unless it was something that really was an undeniable creative idea, it seemed like, Why would we do it?

' The new season is already receiving critical acclaim, with early reviews on Rotten Tomatoes calling it one of Marvel's biggest wins. The series continues to explore unresolved plotlines from the original 1990s show, including the fates of several missing mutants. Winderbaum expressed excitement for upcoming story arcs involving characters that were only glimpsed in the original series.

As for Deadpool, his brief presence in the original X-Men animated series (a cameo in the episode 'Mojovision') is well-known among fans, making a proper return all the more tantalizing. While no official confirmation has been given, Winderbaum's hints suggest that the fourth-wall-breaking antihero could appear in Season 2 or beyond. For now, fans will have to wait and see if Morph's transformation is more than just a tease





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