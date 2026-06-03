X-Men '97 Season 2 Brings the Heat with New Mutants and a Potential Avengers Series

The second season of X-Men '97 is set to premiere next month, and it's bringing a whole new level of excitement with it. Not only will fans finally get to see what happened to the X-Men after they were yanked through time, but they'll also get to see the team take on different versions of the mutant warlord Apocalypse. But the biggest news might be the potential for an Avengers animated series, which could be hinted at by the return of the Winter Soldier and other Marvel heroes.

X-Men '97 returns for its second season next month, and it's pulling out all the stops. Not only will fans finally learn what happened to the X-Men when they were yanked through time, but Season 2 will also pit them against different versions of the mutant warlord Apocalypse.

X-Men '97 Season 2 will also introduce even more mutants, including the return of the mutant government team X-Factor and Cable forming the paramilitary squad X-Force. Yet the biggest character reveal might have flown under fans' noses, and it hints at another major Marvel superhero team getting their own animated series. In a special trailer created for Comic-Con Revolution last month, X-Men '97 features Wolverine and Morph breaking into the Weapon X factory where Wolverine's skeleton was bonded with adamantium.

In the process, Morph is looking through a series of computer discs labeled Weapon Plus. One of those disks features the name Bucky Barnes, who most Marvel fans know as the Winter Soldier. Considering Bucky's connection to Captain America and the wide range of cameos in X-Men '97 Season 1, this could lay the groundwork for a potential Avengers animated series.

X-Men '97 Season 2 features a brief nod to the Winter Soldier, Season 1 has a plethora of cameos from other Marvel heroes. Chief among them was Captain America who appears in the Season 1 episode Bright Eyes when Rogue goes on the warpath. Later, the Sentinel of Liberty and Iron Man are shown protecting the President in Tolerance is Extinction - Part 1, and they aren't the only heroes who appear.

Doctor Strange, Daredevil, and Spider-Man also show up, reminding the audience that there were other Marvel animated series in the 1990s. If Marvel Animation greenlights an Avengers animated series, it could further expand on the X-Men '97 universe. Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver, in addition to being longtime Avengers, are Magneto's children. Why not explore their reactions to the idea of the Master of Magnetism turning toward heroism?

A Winter Soldier storyline could lead to Captain America and Wolverine joining forces since they both served in World War II. Perhaps the thing that would really surprise fans is if the Avengers and the X-Men clash down the line, or even battle the mutant menace known as Onslaught. While fans have been clamoring for a revival of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, an Avengers animated series is brimming with possibilities.

The Avengers might dominate movie multiplexes, but their history in animation hasn't been as stellar. The first Avengers series, The Avengers: United They Stand, lasted only a single season despite having the same producers behind X-Men: The Animated Series and even some of the same voice cast.

Part of this was due to the blatant attempts to copy the futuristic design of Batman Beyond, while other fans attribute its failure to the fact that some of the most iconic Avengers barely appear. Captain America and Iron Man only show up in one episode apiece of The Avengers: United They Stand, despite being the characters most associated with the team.

The second series, The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, fared far better, lasting two seasons and remaining beloved by fans to this day. Earth's Mightiest Heroes managed to bring iconic comic storylines to the screen while also tapping into the unique dynamic of the Avengers. Its cancellation was due to Marvel greenlighting another Avengers series, Avengers Assemble, in the wake of the first Avengers movie's colossal box-office success. Yet Avengers Assemble never quite enjoyed the same acclaim as Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

If X-Men '97 leads to a new Avengers series, it could take a page from that series' book by blending classic comic storylines with deep characterization while also standing apart from its predecessors. X-Men '97 is slated to be a long-running series, as producer Larry Houston has confirmed that a fourth season is in the works. Hopefully, the Avengers and other Marvel heroes will follow in its slate, as there's an entire Marvel Animated Universe begging to be explored.

X-Men '97 Season 2 premieres on July 1, 2026, and it will be released next year





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