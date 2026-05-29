X-Men '97 Emerges as Marvel's Most Underrated TV Triumph on Disney+

The animated sequel X-Men '97 has garnered massive fan support, earned renewals through season four, and redefined Marvel's television approach, yet it still does not receive the recognition it deserves compared to live-action MCU projects.

Disney+ serves as the primary platform for Marvel content, yet one television series distinguishes itself from the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings. Marvel Studios has spent the past two decades constructing an interconnected film saga, largely neglecting its television library.

Recent shifts indicate a renewed commitment to series development, both by launching new shows and resurrecting beloved classics. X-Men '97, an animated continuation of the seminal 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series, exemplifies this new direction. It has not only emerged as a critically acclaimed entry within Marvel Television but also redefines expectations for Marvel's televised storytelling.

The trailer for season two accumulated millions of views shortly after its release, and while those figures trail major MCU film releases, the fan response has been exceptionally positive-a contrast to the mixed reception that has greeted some recent cinematic outings. Ahead of season two's premiere, Marvel renewed X-Men '97 for both a third and a fourth season, a rare multi-season commitment that highlights the studio's confidence.

This makes it the sole series under Marvel Television's integrated approach with Marvel Studios to secure four seasons. By comparison, Daredevil: Born Again-the successor to the Marvel Netflix era-is progressing toward a third season without a fourth confirmed. Among Marvel Disney+ series, only Loki and What If...? have also been renewed beyond a single season. Despite its achievements, X-Men '97 still suffers from an underestimation common to animated programming.

Some audiences erroneously equate animation with children's content, but X-Men '97 targets adults who grew up with the original cartoon. Its narrative complexity, mature character arcs, and surprising twists deliver a sophisticated story that feels both nostalgic and contemporary. New viewers are encouraged to sample at least a few episodes to appreciate its depth. Beyond X-Men '97, Marvel appears to be gradually mastering the television medium.

After dominating cinema for over a decade and approaching the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, Marvel's televised projects have gained heightened visibility and narrative significance. The studio is now blending limited series with multi-season shows. Wonder Man returned for a second season after a character-driven debut, while Daredevil: Born Again carves a distinct path focusing on street-level heroes separate from the main MCU.

Meanwhile, Agatha All Along and the upcoming VisionQuest expand the WandaVision concept into a micro-franchise. Although Marvel's TV strategy continues to evolve, X-Men '97 currently stands as a cornerstone of the Disney+ library-a visually rich, emotionally resonant series that demonstrates the creative potential of Marvel's small-screen ventures





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