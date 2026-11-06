X-Men #94 Saved the Series and Reshaped the Team

X-Men #94 revived a struggling comic under Chris Claremont and introduced Storm, Colossus, and Nightcrawler as core members. A CGC NM 9.4 copy could sell for $3,500.

X-Men #94 is widely regarded as one of the most important Marvel Comics issues ever published. In the early 1970s, low sales forced the X-Men series into five years of reprints before Chris Claremont's run reinvigorated it. This issue is the one that helped bring the series back to life.

A copy graded CGC NM 9.4, with off-white to white pages, could fetch a price of $3,500 if historical sales are considered a guide. That makes the issue a notable collector's item for Marvel fans and vintage comic buyers.

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How Chris Claremont Rebuilt the X-Men Roster

Chris Claremont's run did more than revive the series. It also reshaped the team so that it moved closer to the lineup readers recognize today. Angel, Marvel Girl, Iceman, and Sunfire leave the team in this issue.

Their departures make way for Colossus, Nightcrawler, Storm, Banshee, and Thunderbird. These characters make their second appearances in this issue, and it is also their first proper X-Men mission. Cyclops struggles to turn the new group into a working team.

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The first chapter centers on the major roster shakeup and the difficulty of forming a cohesive unit. Thunderbird is not the most popular X-Man, but he plays a major part as the stubborn and overconfident new recruit.

Why This Issue Is Considered Vital

X-Men #94 is considered vital because it likely saved the entire series from cancellation. Without it, Marvel could have cancelled the X-Men comic, and most readers might never have encountered the mutants.

The issue also set the stage for Claremont's 16-year run. That run solidified and popularized the X-Men as one of the biggest super teams in comic book history. Characters such as Wolverine and Magneto gained much of their modern popularity within that long run.

The issue may not be the most popular in the X-Men's long history. Even so, its importance is hard to overstate, and it would be a brilliant addition to any fan's collection. Jean Gray, also known as Marvel Girl, leaves the team in this issue, but her absence is brief.

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Storm, Nightcrawler, and Colossus later became fan-favorite characters, and this comic gave them their first proper outing as official members of the team. For collectors, that history is a major reason the issue stands out among many highly coveted vintage X-Men comics.