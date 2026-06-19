X-Men #1 Shatters Auction Record with Signed Copy Sale Highlighting Comic investing Boom

A signed 1963 copy of X-Men #1 sold for $23,699 at Goldin's auction, setting a new public record for a Stan Lee-signed edition, while a higher-grade copy previously fetched nearly $872,000, underscoring the booming market for key vintage comics.

The world of comic book collecting witnessed a significant milestone as a copy of X-Men #1 shattered previous auction records during Goldin's Spring Pop Culture Auction.

This particular edition, originally published in 1963, holds immense historical value as it marks the first appearance of the X-Men franchise. The copy that achieved the record was graded 5.5 by the Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) and bore the signatures of Marvel legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. It sold for $23,699, setting a new benchmark for a signed Lee copy of X-Men #1 sold at public auction.

While this sum is substantial, it falls short of the all-time highest auction price for the issue, which was set in 2022 at ComicConnect. That sale involved a pristine 9.6 CGC-graded copy that fetched an astonishing $871,999.20, despite having sold for $807,300 just a year earlier-a jump of nearly $70,000 in twelve months. The dramatic appreciation underscores the volatile yet lucrative nature of high-grade comic investing.

The grade of a comic is a critical factor in its valuation; a 9.6 indicates near-perfect condition, vastly outpacing the 5.5 grade of the recent record. Yet, even lower-graded copies command impressive sums, demonstrating that X-Men #1's desirability is rooted in its unparalleled content. The issue is a cornerstone of Marvel history, debuting seven iconic characters: Cyclops, Marvel Girl (Jean Grey), Iceman, Beast, Angel, Professor X, and Magneto.

Few comics can claim such a concentration of foundational figures, making it a holy grail for collectors. The market for key Marvel issues remains robust, with Goldin's auction also featuring other seminal issues like Amazing Spider-Man #194 (first Black Cat), Amazing Fantasy #15 (first Spider-Man), New Mutants #98 (first Deadpool), and Amazing Spider-Man #5 (first Doctor Doom outside Fantastic Four).

These titles continue to draw fierce bidding, reflecting the enduring passion for comic book heritage and the financial potential of graded vintage comics. Collectors and investors alike watch these sales closely, as each record-breaking price reinforces the cultural and monetary stature of these artifacts





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