X has launched new features for users aged 13 to 17, including a default protected mode that restricts sensitive media and blocks targeted ads. Parents can link their accounts to manage up to five teens, allowing them to set daily time limits, filter specific words, and control who can send direct messages. The platform emphasizes that guardians cannot read private messages or access search history, aiming to balance safety with user privacy while navigating regulatory pressures.

for kids aged 13 to 17, allowing parents and guardians to manage their teen's experience on the platform. Teens' accounts will now default to protected mode, with sensitive media restricted and targeted advertising blocked.

The new settings will also give families"additional tools on top of those defaults," the platform announced. Those extra tools let adults in charge of teens see how much time their kids have spent on X and set a daily limit, require approval for new followers, and limitrecommendations to accounts the teen already follows.

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They can also filter specific words, turn off sensitive media content, allow parents to control who can send direct messages, and see which accounts their teen has chatted with one-on-one ..