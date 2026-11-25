John Xitco of X Group sells Asado, E9 Firehouse, and E9 Brewing Co. to new operators, including Jeff and Helen Fraychineaud, with transactions closing within 45 days.

Tacoma -based X Group Restaurants has announced definitive agreements to divest three of its longstanding local establishments, marking the end of an era for the multi-generational family business. The entities slated for transfer include Asado Cucina Argentina, E9 Firehouse and Gastropub, and E9 Brewing Co., according to sale documents reviewed by local media. This strategic exit allows X Group to refocus its primary operations on its other highly successful venture, Frisko Freeze, while ensuring the legacy of its diverse dining portfolio continues under fresh leadership. The transactions involve significant local stakeholders, including the Fraychineaud family, who bring extensive experience in the Pacific Northwest hospitality sector. Current co-owner John Xitco confirmed the sale details in a personal email, reflecting on the complex emotions associated with parting with businesses that have defined his professional life for over two decades.

X Group Restaurants Sale Details and Timeline

The core mechanism of this business transition involves the transfer of ownership interests for three distinct commercial properties located in central Tacoma. Asado Cucina Argentina, located at 2810 Sixth Ave., has served as a neighborhood staple since 2005, establishing a deep-rooted community presence that will now be managed by new partners Jason and Anna Ott. The Ott couple, who already own and operate Corina Bakery and The Parlor Salon, are positioned to continue the restaurant's culinary traditions while potentially infusing new operational strategies. Simultaneously, E9 Firehouse and Gastropub at 611 N. Pine St. will be acquired by Jeff and Helen Fraychineaud, a prominent couple in the Tacoma-area restaurant scene who also own Hank's Bar and Pizza, Parkway Tavern, Terry's Office Tavern, and Coles Bar and Grill. The Fraychineauds intend to rebrand the establishment as The Engine House, signaling a fresh identity while maintaining the venue's location. Additionally, E9 Brewing Co. will be taken over by Shane Johns and Todd McLaughlin, who will operate the brewery alongside their wives, Jessica and Stefanie. John Xitco, who co-owns Frisko Freeze with his son, Nico, stated that while the sale documents and state liquor licensing approvals are still being processed, the transactions are expected to close within 45 days. This timeline allows for a structured handover of operational responsibilities and ensures regulatory compliance before any public announcements regarding the new ownership structures are finalized.

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John Xitco and Stakeholder Positions

John Xitco, the co-owner of X Group, expressed a mixture of nostalgia and optimism regarding the decision to sell, describing the process as emotionally taxing after twenty-one years of ownership. In an email obtained by reporters, Xitco noted that he had wrestled with the idea of letting go for a long time because these businesses had become such a large part of his life. He emphasized that walking away was never going to be an easy decision, highlighting the deep personal investment and attachment he has maintained since the inception of the restaurants. Despite the emotional difficulty, Xitco voiced strong confidence in the incoming owners, stating he could not be happier knowing these businesses would be in the hands of people who possess the passion, experience, and energy to carry them forward. He extended a specific message of gratitude to every employee, both past and present, who contributed to the success of the establishments, acknowledging that none of the achievements would have been possible without their collective effort. The Fraychineauds, who are already well-embedded in the local business community, are expected to bring a collaborative and experienced approach to The Engine House. Their existing portfolio of successful venues suggests a capability to maintain high service standards and community engagement. Similarly, Jason and Anna Ott's dual management of a bakery and a salon indicates a versatile operational skill set that may translate well to managing a full-service restaurant like Asado. Shane Johns and Todd McLaughlin, along with their spouses, represent a family-oriented leadership model for E9 Brewing Co., likely focusing on community events and craft beer culture. These stakeholders have not publicly detailed immediate changes to menus or staff, but their track records suggest a commitment to continuity and local identity.

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Real-World Impact on Tacoma Dining Scene

The transfer of ownership for X Group Restaurants will have tangible effects on the local Tacoma economy and the daily routines of employees and patrons. For the hundreds of employees across Asado, E9 Firehouse, and E9 Brewing Co., the transition promises stability rather than disruption, as the new owners are local figures with established reputations. John Xitco confirmed that Frisko Freeze, located at 1201 Division St., will continue operating as usual, with John and Nico Xitco staying on board to run the longtime burger restaurant. This separation allows the X family to maintain their primary commercial foothold while diversifying the ownership of their other ventures. For consumers, the immediate impact will be the rebranding of E9 Firehouse to The Engine House, which may involve gradual changes in marketing, decor, and potentially menu offerings to align with the Fraychineauds' brand identity. The other two establishments, Asado and E9 Brewing Co., will likely retain their core identities under the new management, given the incoming owners' respect for the existing customer bases. The 45-day closing period provides a buffer for administrative changes, including lease updates, supplier contract renewals, and liquor license transfers, ensuring that service interruptions are minimized. The broader Tacoma dining community will see a shift in the landscape as established families consolidate and expand their holdings. The Fraychineauds' acquisition adds another property to their growing empire, potentially leading to cross-promotional opportunities or shared resources with their other taverns. For Jason and Anna Ott, taking on Asado represents an expansion beyond their current bakery and salon operations, introducing them to the complexities of full-service dining. Shane Johns and Todd McLaughlin's entry into brewery ownership strengthens the local craft beverage sector, adding another family-run operation to the region's portfolio. These changes reflect a dynamic local economy where successful businesses are continuously evolving through strategic acquisitions and leadership transitions. The continuity of ownership within trusted local families helps preserve the cultural character of these neighborhoods, ensuring that the establishments remain integral parts of the community fabric. As the new owners settle into their roles, the focus will likely shift toward maintaining quality and fostering the loyal customer bases that have supported these businesses for years. The successful navigation of this transition will serve as a case study for other local businesses considering similar ownership changes in the future.