X-Energy and Fluor Partner to Build 320 MW SMR Plant in Richland, Washington

X-Energy partners with Fluor to construct a 320 MW helium-cooled SMR plant in Washington State, marking a key step toward its 5 GW capacity goal by 2039.

X-Energy and Fluor Corporation have officially partnered to engineer and manage the construction of a second nuclear power plant in Richland, Washington State. This collaboration confirms the details for the 320 MWe Cascade Advanced Energy Facility, which will utilize four Xe-100 small modular reactors. The initiative marks a significant expansion for the Maryland-based reactor manufacturer into the Pacific Northwest region.

The Cascade Advanced Energy Facility operates as a joint venture between Amazon and X-Energy, a partnership initially announced in 2024. Located near the Columbia Generating Station, this specific site will host four Xe-100 modules capable of generating 80 MW each. Together, these units will produce 320 MW of electricity for the regional grid, providing a steady source of carbon-free power.

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The site is licensed to accommodate up to 12 modules, allowing for a future total capacity of 960 MW. This scalable design reflects the broader industry shift toward factory-built nuclear modules rather than traditional large-scale construction projects. Power utilities may purchase up to 50 percent of the energy generated once the site becomes fully operational, ensuring direct integration with local energy markets.

X-Energy's Xe-100 technology relies on a high-temperature gas-cooled design using helium as the primary coolant. The reactors utilize TRISO fuel particles embedded in a graphite matrix, resembling billiard balls in size. This configuration provides passive safety features that prevent overheating without active intervention, a critical advantage for modern nuclear safety standards.

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Fluor Corporation brings decades of nuclear project execution experience to support the Cascade project through its energy division. Pierre Bechelany, Business Group President of Energy Solutions at Fluor, emphasized the importance of integrating their engineering expertise with X-Energy's innovation. Fluor will provide engineering, design development, and supply chain services to ensure the project moves forward efficiently.

Dragan Popovic, Global COO at X-Energy, highlighted how repeated execution with partners drives real-time efficiency in design and licensing. He noted that working as one team builds on each organization's expertise to drive toward scale. This partnership model aims to reduce costs and accelerate the deployment timeline for next-generation nuclear energy assets.

X-Energy aims for a total commercial deployment of 11.5 GW, equivalent to 144 Xe-100 reactors across various sites. A primary milestone is deploying 5 GW by the year 2039, with the Cascade facility serving as one of the first major projects toward this ambitious target. The company has not only secured regulatory approval but is also close to obtaining a building permit for its first nuclear power plant in South Texas.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved small modular reactors, facilitating their return to the energy market. These developments signal a decisive shift in the nuclear industry, moving away from massive, single-site plants toward distributed, scalable modules. The increasing demand for carbon-free energy is driving this new format of nuclear power generation.

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The core of the power plant utilizes high-temperature gas-cooled reactors that can be refueled while operating online. This capability enhances overall plant efficiency and reduces downtime compared to traditional pressurized water reactors. The four units planned for Richland will demonstrate the viability of this technology at a commercial scale.

This project underscores the growing confidence in small modular reactor technology among major industrial partners and utility companies. The integration of Amazon as a partner further validates the economic potential of clean, baseload power sources. As the industry moves toward the 2039 targets, projects like Cascade will serve as critical benchmarks for future deployments.