Wyvernwood Garden Apartments Protest Over Unresolved Issues

Dozens of tenants protest at LA Housing Department over mold, violations, and closed complaints at Wyvernwood, ranked #5 on city's problem rentals list.

Wyvernwood Garden Apartments ranks No. 5 on the Los Angeles City Controller's list of the 100 most troubled rental properties, prompting renewed scrutiny from tenants and city officials.

Dozens of Wyvernwood tenants protested at the Los Angeles Housing Department, alleging unresolved complaints involving mold, housing violations and reductions in services. Controller Kenneth Mejia says the city's new rental property dashboard is intended to increase accountability for properties where tenant complaints remain unresolved. FOX 11 continues to investigate buildings on the Los Angeles City Controller's list of the top 100 problem rental properties.

Thursday, dozens of Wyvernwood tenants gathered outside the Los Angeles Housing Department office, demanding solutions to their laundry list of problems.

"We have more than 300 demands that we have put to the city, especially to the housing department, and they just close the cases. Some of them are closed from one day to another," tenant Fernando Sanchez said. Wyvernwood is No. 5 on LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia's list of the 100 most troubled rental properties, with housing and code violations related to illegal eviction, illegal rent increases and reduction of services.

Footage shared with FOX 11 by the tenants union showed a bathroom in disrepair and the walls and ceiling covered in mold.

"There's mold, fungus. People breathe that. People breathe that and go to your lungs. I'm not a doctor.

I can't diagnose it, but I can tell you surely that that's why people get sick," Sanchez said. The group of tenants stormed into the Housing Department's office, demanding to speak with an investigator who they say continues to close their complaint cases without resolution.

"We're asking someone, the government, someone to check all these problems, to check all these files," Sanchez said. "Even though they investigated it or they closed it, these issues go unresolved, and that is actually why this is another tool to pressure the city to put more teeth into these laws that we passed," Mejia said. We were told no one from the office could speak on camera and that the property owner would call us.

"LAHD has been responsive to these complaints and has investigated all complaints filed regarding RSO violations. We will continue working with the tenants on the issues at this location and are referring the cases regarding reduction of services to the City Attorney's office for action.

" If you live in one of those 100 properties listed, we'd like to hear from you. Send Nic a message on Instagram.





FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wyvernwood Tenant Protest Housing Violations Mold LA City Controller

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Evacuation Orders Lifted in Garden Grove After Hazardous Materials EmergencyAll evacuation orders linked to a hazardous materials incident in Garden Grove, California, have been lifted after officials confirmed there was no chemical leak and no public danger. The situation centered on a tank holding the flammable chemical MMA, prompting the displacement of thousands. A tense community meeting saw residents demand accountability from city leaders and GKN Aerospace, the company involved. Emergency services managed the response, with firefighters cooling the tanks and police making arrests within the evacuation zone. Over 1,200 residents sought shelter, and the city received nearly 8,000 emergency calls.

Read more »

Best Shops in Covent Garden: Our 2026 GuideCovent Garden is one of those parts of London where you can lose an entire afternoon without trying. It's within

Read more »

Orange County residents demand accountability after Garden Grove chemical incident:Shut it downEmotions ran high at an emergency city council meeting in Garden Grove on Tuesday night, where residents gathered to demand accountability after being evacuated from their homes for nearly a week due to an ongoing chemical crisis at an aerospace facility.

Read more »

Developer 'going against every word and promise' after view-blocking apartmentsA developer has caused further distress to locals by building on the remaining green space, despite allegedly promising to protect some of it. Liz Bates, a homeowner, accuses the developer of being 'greedy' and 'going against every word and promise he has told local residents'.

Read more »