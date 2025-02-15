Wyoming Woman Hospitalized with Bird Flu in First US Human Case

A woman in Wyoming has been hospitalized with bird flu in the state’s first known human case of the virus. The incident highlights growing concerns about the spread of avian influenza.

An elderly woman residing in southeast Wyoming has been hospitalized due to avian influenza, marking the state's first documented case of Type A H5N1 influenza in a human. The patient, a resident of Platte County with pre-existing health conditions, is receiving treatment in another state.

This hospitalization is believed to be a result of likely exposure through direct contact with an infected poultry flock at her home, according to a statement released by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Newsweek reached out to WDH via online form on Saturday for comment.This case comes amidst new research suggesting that bird flu may be spreading more widely than previously understood, particularly among individuals working with animals. The virus has been detected across multiple species, ranging from wild birds to dairy cattle, raising concerns about transmission patterns and detection methods.H5N1, a strain of avian influenza, has witnessed a surge in infections among birds, cattle, humans, and other species in recent months. Out of the nearly 70 individuals in the U.S. who have tested positive for the virus, 40 cases resulted from exposure to infected cattle, while 23 others were linked to poultry farms or poultry culling operations, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Since January 2022, all 50 states have been affected by bird flu, with 1,374 reported outbreaks impacting over 1.29 million birds. The CDC recommends on its website that Americans, particularly those at high risk of bird flu such as farmworkers, should receive the flu vaccine this season, even though it primarily protects against seasonal influenza.





