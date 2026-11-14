Wyoming Faces UTEP With Tyler Hughes Doubtful as Landon Sims Steps Up for Mountain West Title Push

Wyoming faces UTEP in a Mountain West matchup wiTh the Cowboys looking to stay near the top of the standings while the Miners seek thier first conference win.

Wyoming travels to El Paso to challenge the UTEP Miners in a crucial Mountain West matchup that could define the conference standings. The Cowboys enter the contest with a 5-1 record in league play, sitting just one game behind the undefeated New Mexico Lobos. That title contender visits Laramie on November 20, making this upcoming game a vital preparatory step for the Cowboys. A loss in El Paso would not end Wyoming's title hopes but would drop them two games behind New Mexico before their direct meeting.

UTEP arrives in Laramie searching desperately for its first conference victory of the season. The Miners have dropped seven straight games and have struggled to find offensive rhythm against the tougher opponents in their division. Wyoming understands the stakes of this game, knowing that a win helps solidify their position in the crowded race. For UTEP, this represents a chance to break a losing streak and build momentum in a program that is still trying to find its footing in the competitive Mountain West.

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The most significant development for Wyoming is the uncertainty at the quarterback position. Starter Tyler Hughes is listed as doubtful due to a forearm injury, which forces the coaching staff to look to their backup. Landon Sims is in line to make his first start of the season and takes on the responsibility of leading the offense. His experience in spot duty this season includes two rushing touchdowns and a successful passing performance.

Sims has shown flashes of capability when called upon earlier in the campaign. He replaced Hughes at Nevada and ran for a touchdown while throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jake Wilson. Although he completed only two of six passes in that appearance, Sims demonstrated the ability to make big plays when needed. The coaching staff has gained valuable insight into his decision-making and leadership under pressure.

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The passing matchup offers a favorable environment for a new starting quarterback. UTEP allows an average of 219.7 passing yards per game and has surrendered 16 touchdown passes this season. This statistical profile gives Sims ample room to find his rhythm and establish the passing game early. Wyoming can exploit this weakness while relying on its disciplined defensive structure to support the offensive unit.

On the defensive side, Wyoming has been stingy against the pass, allowing only 176 yards per game on average. This strong pass defense will test UTEP's ability to move the ball effectively through the air. The Miners have been leaning heavily on their most dependable target to keep drives alive and sustain scoring opportunities. The quarterback question is particularly vital for UTEP, which must find a way to generate consistent yardage.

Running back Markell Holman continues to be the steadiest offensive option for the Cowboys. He has rushed for at least 80 yards in four games this season and has carried the ball 97 times, more than any other Wyoming back. The team averages 203.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the Mountain West conference. Holman's consistency provides a reliable foundation for the offense as they look to control the tempo.

Holman has also contributed 111 receiving yards, giving the offense a safe outlet on passing downs. His average of 5.6 yards per carry presents a challenging matchup against the UTEP rush defense. The Miners have allowed 17 rushing touchdowns in nine games, highlighting a vulnerability that Wyoming intends to exploit. Mountain West opponents have consistently found success on the ground against UTEP.

Nevada ran for 279 yards against the Miners in a game on October 10, serving as a recent example of UTEP's defensive struggles. Wyoming will look to replicate that success by attacking the same weakness. UTEP will attempt to use its home surroundings to generate energy and force the Cowboys into longer, more difficult drives. Both teams understand that this game has significant implications for their conference standing.

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On the other sideline, Jaden Smith has become the focal point of the UTEP passing attack. He has recorded 36 catches this season, nearly twice as many as any of his teammates. In a victory over San Jose State on October 17, Smith caught 12 of 13 targets for 90 yards. This performance underscores his reliability as a receiver in high-pressure situations.

UTEP averages 140.3 passing yards per game and relies on Smith to maintain offensive efficiency. Wyoming has intercepted only five passes this season, which gives the Miners reason to keep feeding Smith on short throws. His average of 8.4 yards per catch provides the steady gains that UTEP needs to sustain drives. The Cowboys pass defense limits big plays, forcing UTEP to methodically move the ball.

This matchup carries a historical connection that adds depth to the game. Dana Dimel, a former Wyoming head coach, later took over at UTEP and spent six seasons in El Paso. Dimel won 20 games during his tenure before passing away in December 2024 at the age of 62. His time in Laramie was brief but memorable, with a 22-13 overall record.

Dimel's history with both programs highlights the personal ties that often exist in conference play. He married his wife Julie at the 50-yard line of War Memorial Stadium, reflecting his deep connection to the Wyoming community. As Wyoming and UTEP meet on the field, that history adds another layer to a game with significant conference implications for both teams.