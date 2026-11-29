Wyoming linebacker Gary Rutherford delivered one of rivalry week's biggest hits in the UConn game, and the unlucky recipient was an on-field official.

Wake Forest all but secures College Football Playoff berth with win over Duke, sets up ACC clash with Miami UCLA had the College Football Playoff in sight.

USC made sure the Bruins felt every bit of the collapse Clemson, South Carolina get into benches clearing brawl and every single player is assessed a penalty WWE pays tribute to Bronson Reed before Survivor Series: WarGames as new details emerge about his deathRyan Day drops hammer on Michigan with epic NSFW postgame interview after Ohio State's historic rout LSU beats Arkansas to secure The Boot, giving Lane Kiffin a rare good feeling in otherwise disastrous season 49ers' Brock Purdy attacked by LGBTQ activists for supporting Christian organization feeding starving childrenSocial Media was freaked out after it looked like a loaded body bag was carried across NFL field Michigan players flipped off Ohio State, then gave the school a $24-million reason to fire Kyle WhittinghamMagnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks Southern California Saturday morning ahead of USC-UCLA showdown Kentucky head coach Mark Pope does it again, takes full responsibility for bizarre inbounds play in OT lossTexas A&M police live-tweet bizarre fan arrests during Texas game, massive Vegas keno win & woke Bianca Florida-FSU was the most 'immature,' disrespectful game of the college football season, and it was perfectLA braces for aftershocks after significant earthquakeBlue wave could engulf school choiceAnd how about it being delivered to a referee?!

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