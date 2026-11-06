Wynonna Judd Honored with ASCAP Golden Note Award in Nashville

Country icon Wynonna Judd receives the ASCAP Golden Note Award at the Nashville Songwriters Celebration on November 16, recognizing her extraordinary career and musical legacy.

Wynonna Judd is set to receive the ASCAP Golden Note Award at the ASCAP Nashville Songwriters Celebration on Monday, Nov. 16, in Nashville. The invitation-only celebration recognizes the songwriters and publishers of the past year's most-performed ASCAP country and Christian songs. The upcoming ceremony serves as a major milestone for the country music legend, honoring her significant contributions to the industry and her enduring influence on modern songwriting.

Historical Precedent of Golden Note Award Recipients

Previous recipients of the ASCAP Golden Note Award, which celebrates extraordinary career milestones achieved by songwriters, composers and artists, include Garth Brooks, Tom Petty, LeAnn Rimes, Lee Ann Womack, Reba, Alan Jackson and Don Williams. This prestigious list of honorees underscores the high caliber of artists recognized by the organization. Induction into this specific group places Wynonna Judd among the most influential figures in the history of American music, marking a definitive peak in her professional achievements.

Also read Golden State Valkyries celebrate WNBA championship on both sides of bay

ASCAP Chairperson Highlights Musical Legacy

ASCAP chairman of the board/president issued a statement praising the honoree. The official statement reads: Wynonna's legendary career is defined by a singular, powerhouse voice and a rich body of work that has permanently shaped the landscape of American music. The chairperson further noted that the organization celebrates a true trailblazer whose soulful, unmistakable sound continues to inspire generations of music creators. This formal recognition highlights the lasting impact of her vocal style and compositional work on the broader musical community.

Advertisement

Chronology of CMA Awards and Chart Success

The career of Wynonna Judd spans decades of critical acclaim and commercial success. Her earlier work with The Judds received nine CMA Awards, including the Horizon Award in 1984, single of the year for Why Not Me in 1985, and seven consecutive awards for vocal group of the year from 1985 to 1991. As a solo artist, Wynonna has also logged multiple No. 1 hits on both the Hot Country Songs chart and Top Country Albums chart, including four singles and three albums. This extensive discography demonstrates a consistent ability to produce top-performing tracks across different phases of her career.

Recent Performances and Personal Milestones

Wynonna Judd performed at the Palomino Stage during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2026 in Indio, California, showcasing her continued vitality as a live performer. In recent years, she released a 10-track project via ANTI- Records, which marked her first time co-writing an album. Her career has also been marked by significant personal challenges, including the tragic loss of her mother. The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in April 2022, though the event was shadowed by the fact that Naomi Judd took her own life the day before the induction ceremony.