Wynonna Judd Announces New Co-Written Album and Summer Tour with Melissa Etheridge

Wynonna Judd reveals her first album of co-written songs, produced by Candi Carpenter (Moser), featuring guests Patterson Hood, The War and Treaty, and Iron & Wine. Lead single 'Kentucky Queen' out now. She will tour with Melissa Etheridge this summer.

Wynonna Judd is preparing to release a new album that marks a significant creative milestone in her career. This will be her first project where she co-writes every song, moving away from her usual role of interpreting others material.

The album features collaborations with a diverse group of artists and songwriters including Patterson Hood from Drive-By Truckers, the duo The War and Treaty, and Iron & Wine. In a statement about the album, Wynonna expressed that she has spent a lifetime singing about heartbreak, healing, faith, and survival, but she has never made a record like this one.

The songs reveal the truth about where she has been, what she has lost, what she has overcome, and who she has become. The album asked her to be brave enough to tell the truth even when her voice shook, and it challenged her to let go of perfectionism and embrace the beauty of honest emotion. Her hope is that when listeners hear these songs, they will feel what she was feeling while writing and recording them.

If the songs help someone feel seen, understood, or a little less alone, then every hard truth was worth telling. The producer of the album, known as Moser (Candi Carpenter), emphasized the importance of the project. Moser stated that being a part of this record and helping bring these songs to life as its producer has been the most important work he has known.

They started with nothing but a feeling and emotion and ended up with an entire album that captures Wynonna story with a level of honesty she has never experienced in her career. It is the kind of record that makes a difference and reminds people why music exists. The lead single from the album is titled Kentucky Queen. In this song, Wynonna sings about forging triumph from dark times while reclaiming her home state.

She wrote the song with Moser, Sarah Siskind, and Justin Weaver. This summer, Wynonna will be on a co-headlining tour with Melissa Etheridge. She will also lead a mini-tour of shows in Kentucky, including a concert in her hometown of Ashland. The tour is expected to bring her new music to fans across the country.

The album itself is anticipated to be released later this year, although a specific date has not yet been announced. This project represents a new chapter for Wynonna, who has been a prominent figure in country music for decades, first as part of the legendary duo The Judds with her mother Naomi, and then as a successful solo artist.

Her decision to co-write and collaborate with a wide range of artists signals a creative evolution and a willingness to explore new musical territories. The collaborators bring diverse influences. Patterson Hood is known for his work with the Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers, while The War and Treaty blend gospel, soul, and country. Iron & Wine, the project of singer-songwriter Sam Beam, is known for its folk and indie sensibilities.

This mix suggests an album that transcends genre boundaries, offering a rich tapestry of sounds that complement Wynonna powerful vocals. The lead single Kentucky Queen already hints at a sound that is both personal and anthemic. As Wynonna prepares to share these songs with the world, her message is clear: authenticity and vulnerability are at the core of this project. The album is poised to be one of the most honest and impactful works of her career.

The announcement has generated excitement among fans and critics alike. Many are eager to hear Wynonna original songwriting, as she has long been praised for her interpretive skills but less for her writing. This album could redefine her legacy, showcasing her ability to craft narratives that are deeply personal yet universally relatable. The inclusion of notable collaborators also adds to the anticipation.

With the summer tour ahead, Wynonna is poised to connect with audiences in a new way, performing songs that come directly from her heart. The album is expected to be a highlight of her career, a testament to her growth as an artist and a human being





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