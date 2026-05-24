Wyndham Clark wins CJ Cup Byron Nelson, beats Si Woo Kim by three strokes

Wyndham Clark shot 11-under 60 to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Sunday, overtaking Si Woo Kim by three strokes and pulling away from defending champion Scottie Scheffler after starting the day tied with the top-ranked hometown favorite.

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Wyndham Clark shot 11-under 60 to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Sunday, overtaking Si Woo Kim by three strokes and pulling away from defending champion Scottie Scheffler after starting the day tied with the top-ranked hometown favorite.

The 2023 U.S. Open champion, who shot 30-under 254, went in front for the first time in the final round with an eagle at the par-5 12th and twice took two-shot leads with clutch birdie putts over the final four holes. Clark finished a back-nine 28 with an approach inside 3 feet at the par-4 18th.

His ninth birdie matched Kim’s 60 from the second round when the 30-year-old South Korean lost a shot at 59 with a bogey at 18. Kim started with a two-shot edge but couldn’t keep up with Clark on the revamped but still vulnerable TPC Craig Ranch. He shot 65. Despite the addition of bunkers and significant changes to the contour of the greens on the par-71 layout, Clark was just one shot off Scheffler’s winning score of a year ago.

Scheffler’s 31 under tied the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record of 253. The 32-year-old had an emphatic first pump after his 45-foot birdie putt at the par-3 15th. Clark was a little more reserved, but pumping a fist nonetheless after another birdie 2, this one at the No. 17 stadium hole. A few minutes after Clark’s long putt at 15, Kim was a shot behind when his 44-footer on the same hole slid by the right side of the cup.

The deficit was two when Kim couldn’t match Clark’s birdie at 17. Scheffler, who matched Kim’s 65 and was 25 under, was the wire-to-wire winner of his hometown event a year ago, shooting 31 under for an eight-shot victory and tying the tour’s 72-hole scoring scoring record of 253.

The four-time major winner briefly was tied for the lead on Saturday, but never caught Kim — his partner in the final pairing — or Clark one group ahead after the second hole in the final round. Scheffler was two shots behind Kim and Clark at the short par-4 sixth when his second shot hit the pin and spun away after it bounced, ending up 54 feet away. He settled for par on a hole Kim and Clark birdied.

Suber Jackson was a career-best fourth, shooting 63 to finish 23 under. Keith Mitchell shot 64 and was a stroke back in fifth. Jordan Spieth, the other hometown favorite alongside Scheffler, bounced back with a 66 and finished 15 under a day after fading from contention with a 73





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CJ Cup Byron Nelson Wyndham Clark Si Woo Kim Scottie Scheffler TPC Craig Ranch 30-Under 254 31 Under 8-Shot Victory Wire-To-Wire 45-Foot Birdie Putt 44-Footer On The Same Hole 32-Year-Old 4-Time Major Winner 30-Year-Old 253

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