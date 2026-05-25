Wyndham Clark Shocks Field with Final‑Round 60 to Capture CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Wyndham Clark erupts with a 60 in the final round to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, ending a 14‑month slump and showcasing elite putting on the renovated TPC Craig Ranch.

Wyndham Clark delivered one of the most dramatic turnarounds in recent PGA Tour history when he stormed to a three‑shot victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Sunday.

The American, who had not claimed a Tour win since his triumph at the U.S. Open in February 2024 and had managed only a solitary top‑10 finish in the previous fourteen months, posted a final‑round 60 that left his rivals scrambling. Clark’s 60 not only erased a six‑stroke deficit but also forced Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim into a sudden‑death playoff that never materialised because the scorecard was already sealed.

The win lifted Clark back into the conversation among the world’s elite, reminding fans that his game can still dominate when it clicks, especially with his putter, which has traditionally been the engine of his success. The tournament was played at the newly renovated TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, a venue that has earned a reputation for demanding precision and creativity from the best golfers.

The course, which underwent a $25 million overhaul under the direction of former Tour champion Lanny Wadkins, was designed to test every facet of a player’s skill set. While many in the field complained about the difficulty of the greens and the unforgiving rough, Clark seemed to thrive. Over the weekend he led the field in strokes‑gained putting, out‑gaining his competitors by roughly 4.5 shots on the greens alone in the final round.

His putting performance, combined with a solid iron game, propelled him to a total of 30‑under‑par, a score that placed him a full three strokes ahead of the nearest challengers. Clark’s resurgence is more than just a statistical anomaly; it underscores the resilience that has defined his career. After winning the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023, he briefly reached No. 3 in the world rankings in April 2024, only to tumble into a prolonged slump.

The victory at the CJ Cup demonstrates that, when his putter is hot, Clark can adapt to any course architecture, whether it is the narrow fairways of Quail Hollow, the coastal winds of Pebble Beach, or the desert‑style challenges of TPC Craig Ranch. Golf analysts note that this win could mark the beginning of a new chapter for Clark, potentially reestablishing him as a regular contender for major titles.

The win also adds his name to a short list of players who have captured victories on dramatically different courses, showcasing his versatile skill set and mental fortitude. The tournament itself offered a glimpse into the future of professional golf, with the renovated course receiving both praise and criticism. While some players lamented the difficulty of the greens, many spectators appreciated the heightened drama that such a demanding layout generates.

Clark’s performance, particularly his flawless putting under pressure, provided a compelling narrative that will likely be referenced when the course is evaluated for future PGA Tour events. In addition to his individual triumph, the event highlighted the evolving nature of course design, where massive investments aim to balance spectator excitement with competitive integrity. Looking ahead, Clark’s victory will likely propel him into the field for upcoming majors and high‑profile invitationals.

With the PGA Tour’s schedule packed with prestigious stops, his newfound momentum could translate into further success, especially if he can maintain his putting rhythm. For fans and commentators alike, the message is clear: when Wyndham Clark’s flatstick is on fire, the odds tilt heavily in his favor, and the golf world will be watching closely to see whether this performance is a one‑off spectacle or the start of a sustained renaissance for the former world No. 3





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