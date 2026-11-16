Wyndham Clark's wedding proposal wasn't your typical staged Instagram nonsense, Sexy Dexy dances & Jerry's mad

Screencaps, America's Best Daily Column, rates Wyndham Clark's wholesome Arizona desert proposal where no Instagram planners were in sight.

Texans defender furious over costly penalty on Browns' game-winning drive: 'We play a violent sport'Browns make NFL history as they storm back to pick up sixth win of season over Texans NFL Week 10 Sunday takeaways: Bengals look unbeatable, Chiefs are scary again, DeMeco Ryans is on the hot seat Defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks don't have a Drew Lock vs Sam Darnold quarterback controversy – yetAaron Rodgers, Steelers totally tank in primetime as Cincinnati Bengals roll to 38-18 Scorigami win49ers offense puts up over 580 yards against a bad Cowboys defense behind a Christian McCaffrey masterclass Mike Vrabel doesn't want Patriots to 'b---h and complain' but he b----es and complains about his players a lot Raiders fans stayed seated when Fernando Mendoza scored so his wheelchair bound mom could see him celebrateMassive fire erupts outside MetLife Stadium after Bills defeat Jets in Week 10 NFL legend's son makes incredible one-handed catch to help high school win championship in Pennsylvania Seahawks receiver Tory Horton made one of the smartest plays you'll ever see in Seattle's win over Las VegasKirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings are reunited and it feels so good after win over Green Bay PackersSpaceX Starship pulls off historic booster catchMajor cybersecurity concerns following FAA, Microsoft outagesHUD to require tenant citizenship verification,"America's Best Daily Column," as named by the readers.

Screencaps, which publishes seven-days-a-week, is a mix of sports, pop culture, and emails from sane readers from around the world. This column isn't for the coastal elites. Give us a week to steal your heart. Our track record is pretty good.

Also read Rylan Clark Defects to Global Radio After Being Skipped for Strictly Come Dancing Host Role

Let's have some fun.credit for this proposal. In this day and age where Instagram women are actively planning their own proposals with the help of proposal planners , Wyndham Clark set up a UTV day in the Arizona desert with another couple. Wyndham Clark of the United States and girlfriend Emily Tanner pose with the winner's trophy and J.K.

Wadley trophy after winning the BMW Championship 2026 at Bellerive Country Club on August 23, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. The friends were right there to record Wyndham getting down on one knee. There wasn't a hair stylist there to make sure Emily Tanner's hair was perfect. There was no fashion stylist.

There was no professional video team. There were no publicists that I know of. PEOPLE magazine didn't buy the proposal rights. WYNDHAM CLARK & GIRLFRIEND EMILY TANNER CAP OFF A MASSIVE WEEKEND WITH A WIN, SOX FANS FIGHT & A BIG CFB QB It's good to see what truly looks like a wholesome wedding proposal.

Good for Wyndham and good for Emily not needing the whole proposal planner thing. These two have a bright future. This is a start, Wendy's. This is proactive marketing.

Instead of getting your balls kicked in on a weekly basis with bad news — stores closing, takeover attempts, stock price tanking, etc. – the marketing department went out and made a STRONG nostalgia play. How many times have I begged Wendy's to tap into the nostalgia of the solarium? I've lost count.

The only problem with this announcement is that it's not going to have the same nostalgia of pulling off the highway with your family to sit in the solarium to suck down some of that pure oxygen produced by Wendy's plants. But this is a start. Now go a step further, Wendy's. You're an Ohio company.

I don't want to bash you guys. I just want you to be smarter and eliminate the meth heads that many of your franchisees hired over the last six years.

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My biggest takeaway from last night: The Bengals weren't totally the old Bengals who would take really stupid penalties Yes, Jordan Battle had a really dumb taunting penalty in the 2nd quarter, but the Bengals didn't string together two to three personal fouls in the 4th quarter to cost them the game like the old Bengals. That's a positive out of last night.

Instead of Burfict leaving the stadium on Goodell's s–tlist, we were treated to Sexy Dexy dancing after sacking geriatric Aaron Rodgers. Recap: He really, really enjoyed running 13 miles in 1:35:40 , good for first place in his age group and 100th place for men/boys. Never forget who was early on ripping the world of travel sports. I WAS EARLY.

Thank you to South Park for joining my"Make Rec Ball Great Again" movement. • Greg in Nebraska emails: Back in year 2 or 3 of Saturday Night Live, there was a skit during the weekend update part of the show called"Point, Couner Point". Jane Curtin would make a"Point", then Dan Aykroyd would give his counter point. The counterpoint always started,"Jane you ignorant slut.

" I don't know anything about Sharon, Susan, Robert or Michael who wrote in about how dogs mouths are cleaner than humans, how they feed their dogs steak, how dogs are better than people, and then just insulting you. I feel like the"ignorant slut" line is appropriate here.

First for Sharon, a dogs mouth is not cleaner than a humans mouth.

"Do your research. " They have different bacteria than humans but they aren't cleaner. They eat their own and other dogs poop, lick their own ass, and whatever else they might find. I don't know what you are putting in your mouth but I am giving you the benefit of the doubt and saying you don't eat your neighbors or your own poop.

I'm not going to guess about what you lick though. You probably brush your teeth too. Just guessing though, i DONT know for sure. I have a dog who will sit next to me every meal.

He waits for food patiently. I will always give him something. Not too much because I don't want to deal with the poop or the puke if that happens. I know it's not always but it's always a possibility and I don't have a production assistant to clean it up.

I'm With Matt from Florida. When I'm at a restaurant, a nice place or a dump, i dont want a dog near me. I think it is very rude and entitled people who behave this way. You don't have to be loaded like Herbie to be entitled.

Almost 50% of the time I go to a store I see at least 1 dog. WTF. The only other buildings my dog goes into is my moms place, my in-laws place, the vet and the kennel. Leave your dogs at home people.

You and the dog will survive. I have a friend who has a very well trained service dog who will lay down the entire meal. Not a peep. Never moves.

I am ok with that. I have seen Herbie and his dog in a couple of commercials so the content he creates with the dog is paying off for him. A little late to the party here, but I have 2 golden retrievers just like Peter. I feed them steak…….at my home.

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I love dogs just like the next guy, but bringing a dog to a high end steakhouse is diabolical behavior! That’s not the place for them. I found the dog story you wrote about a couple of days ago very interesting. The thing that came to mind was what my Dad said to me years ago when I got my first dog.

"There's no bad dogs, only bad dog owners. " I think that might sum it up. Love reading your articles! What the eff are you whining about ?

Herbstreit works his ass off. The dog is his constant companion. Maybe therapy dog. But bottom line.

What the f–k business is it of yours what Herbstreit feeds his dog ? I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say you're just jealous. Herbstreit actually does work. A lot.

A pretty decent guy You ? A wanna be. But not gonna be. Doesn't matter if it's a companion dog, or a service dog, the rules are that the dogs aren't allowed to eat steak off a plate on the floor at restaurants.

It's not my business what Herbstreit feeds his dog, but it is my business if I sit down for a meal and he's feeding his dog off the floor like we're living in a 3rd world hellhole. We have a golden retriever puppy and she is great, but I would not bring her to a restaurant. I agree with Matt in FL that many dog owners are narcissists.

You may love your dog and think it is the best, but that does not mean others would agree. I despise"dog people". They're morons who need dumb animals to be their friend. I've walked out of restaurants when a dog walks in.

Didn't pay. Told the manager- ask the dog to pay my bill. My son goes to the naval academy. A person was asking me about it and the some woman came up and started bragging about her dog.

I looked her in the eye and said- I have zero respect for you. Wow, I don’t have a dog in the fight, but you sound awfully butt hurt for someone that didn’t graduate from Ohio State. Howard’s a clown and you took the bait. Be better than that, Joe.

Kinsey: Ben complained and complained via email in 2024 that he was finished reading OutKick. Thanks for clicking in 2026 and paying my bills. Now who's the b–tch? I don't know about betting on high school football, but once my daughter and I were stuck in some stadium bleachers for my then 13 year-old son's track meet.

It went on all day and was one of those deals where your kid runs one race, but they don't tell you when, so you're stuck there for hours. To liven things up, my daughter and I starting betting on winners of various races, the 6th grade 50 yard dash, etc. Stakes weren't high, like,"Winner has to make breakfast for the loser" type of bets.

It really made the day a lot more fun, and unlike NFL games, it turns out I'm pretty good at handicapping middle-school runners. I could tell by their pre-race warm-up and even their posture, who was there to run, and who had to be there to fulfill a PE requirement. • Paul J. titles his email,"Story on poooping":And that is it this morning.

It's been nice to receive emails like Ben trying to rip me and dog people screaming at me. That makes for a fun edition. Don't forget, this is the final full week of work you'll put in this month. Let's go get after it.

Finish strong before we get one of the longest NFL weeks in sports history. Next week you'll get the very first