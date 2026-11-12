Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill Tease New Fugees Music at Art Basel Miami

Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill reunite at Art Basel Miami to launch The Fourth Space and tease unreleased Fugees tracks. The event features a performance on December 5, 2024, highlighting shared culture and future music plans.

Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill are set to reunite for a significant cultural moment during Miami Art Week, announcing plans to perform unreleased music from their iconic group, The Fugees. The duo will appear at The Fourth Space, a new cultural platform launch hosted by Saint & Citizen at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida. This event marks the first time the pair has performed together in recent years, bringing renewed attention to their legacy and future projects.

The Fourth Space Launch Details and Schedule

The Fourth Space exhibition opens on December 5 at the Faena Forum, running from 12 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. The evening performance by Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, featuring a live set that extends until 10 p.m. ET. Following the main performance, an afterparty will continue the night with sets from various DJs. Tickets and information for this immersive art experience are now available on the Saint & Citizen official website.

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Wyclef Jean Teases Unreleased Fugees Music

During the promotional cycle for The Fourth Space, Wyclef Jean revealed that he has stored unreleased music from the era of The Fugees' album, The Score. He expressed strong enthusiasm for these archival tracks, stating that he believes the material would be pretty amazing for modern audiences. The announcement has generated significant buzz among fans who have been eager to hear new material from the group's most successful period. This revelation aligns with earlier rumors of a reunion, suggesting that the artists are actively reviewing their creative archives for potential release.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Cultural Impact

Paula Grant, CEO of Saint & Citizen, provided a detailed vision for the event, describing it as a platform to explore the intersection of art, migration, and storytelling. Grant emphasized that The Fourth Space is the area we create through shared culture, memory, and experience. She noted that thirty years ago, The Fugees gave a generation shaped by migration a language for identity, belonging, and possibility. Grant stated that honoring Lauryn Hill alongside Wyclef Jean in Miami is especially fitting because the city's identity has been shaped by generations of people bringing their cultures with them. She explained that Saint & Citizen exists to close the distance between those who shape culture and those whose lives are shaped by it, creating spaces where culture is lived rather than just witnessed.

Historical Context and Future Projects

The Fugees' The Score remains their second and final album to date, a monumental work that was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Rap Album at the 1997 Grammys. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart and is widely regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop records ever made. The duo previously reunited earlier this year for a rare South American performance at Global Citizen Live in Rio De Janeiro in June. Furthermore, Lauryn Hill is scheduled to receive an honor at the 2026 BET Awards, a ceremony preceded by a spectacular medley performance paying homage to her legacy. Additionally, Hill's Diaspora Calling Festival is slated to hit the U.K. in 2026, with Wyclef Jean and other artists set to perform, indicating a sustained period of collaboration and recognition for both artists.