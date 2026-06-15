Wyatt Langford homers on 1st pitch and Rangers beat Red Sox 6-4 in front of Scotland's Tartan Army

Wyatt Langford hit Connelly Early’s first pitch over the Green Monster completely out of Fenway Park, and Kyle Higashioka launched a three-run homer to help the Texas Rangers avert a three-game sweep with a 6-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.

Justin Foscue had three hits and Brandon Nimmo added two doubles and two RBIs for the Rangers, who finished a 3-3 trip. Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Boston.

Wyatt Langford hit Connelly Early’s first pitch over the Green Monster completely out of Fenway Park, and Kyle Higashioka launched a three-run homer to help the Texas Rangers avert a three-game sweep with a 6-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night. Justin Foscue had three hits and Brandon Nimmo added two doubles and two RBIs for the Rangers, who finished a 3-3 trip.

Willson Contreras hit a pair of solo homers and had three hits for the Red Sox, who were looking for their first series sweep at Fenway this season. There was a lively atmosphere at the ballpark, with Scotland’s Tartan Army on hand for what the Red Sox billed as “Scottish Heritage Celebration Night. ” Numerous times, soccer fans in town for the World Cup broke into chants of “No Scotland, no party!

”Coming in 0-3 in his last four starts, Texas right-hander Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven strong innings, allowing three runs and six hits with six strikeouts. Early had his worst start of the season, getting tagged for six runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said shortstop Corey Seager, who missed his third straight game, is dealing with a mild concussion from his collision at home plate with Kansas City catcher Carter Jansen on Thursday. Red Sox: LHP Payton Tolle pitches Tuesday at Fenway Park in the opener of a three-game series against Toronto.





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