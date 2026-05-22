WWII Movie Starring An Oscar Winner Struggling To Secure Wide Release

A World War II movie starring an Oscar winner is facing a challenge in securing a wide release, with two highly anticipated movies, 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' and 'Backrooms', expected to create a cluttered theatrical landscape.

With The Mandalorian and Grogu eying a $100 million-plus opening weekend haul at the domestic box office and the hotly anticipated horror movie Backrooms projected to shatter expectations next week, a World War II movie starring an Oscar winner is struggling to secure a wide release.

The Mandalorian and Grogu, which happens to be the first new Star Wars movie in seven years, is landing in more than 4,300 domestic locations on Friday. This is one of the widest releases of all time, which virtually guarantees a massive opening weekend haul regardless of the reviews and pre-release buzz. In the case of The Mandalorian and Grogu, both have been underwhelming.

Meanwhile, Backrooms is looking to deliver a record-breaking debut for A24 on May 29. The horror movie, which stars Renate Reinsve and Chiwetel Ejiofor, comes from the 21-year-old filmmaker Kane Parsons. He's following in the footsteps of other YouTubers-turned-horror directors such as the Philippou brothers, Chris Stuckmann, Markiplier, and Curry Barker. Backrooms is currently eying an opening weekend haul of around $40 million, which is twice as much as the $20 million early estimate shared by prognosticators last week.

Like most studio tent poles, The Mandalorian and Grogu will hold on to its theaters for at least two weeks, and with May 29 also adding Backrooms into the mix, it's slim pickings for the upcoming WWII movie





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The Mandalorian And Grogu Backrooms WWII Movie Oscar Winner Kane Parsons Philippou Brothers Chris Stuckmann Markiplier Curry Barker A24 World War II Movie The Mandalorian And Grogu Massive Opening Weekend Haul Undermining Reviews Opening Weekend Haul Horror Movie Renate Reinsve Chiwetel Ejiofor 21-Year-Old Filmmaker Backrooms Record-Breaking Debut Horror Directors Studio Tent Poles The Mandalorian And Grogu Two Weeks May 29

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