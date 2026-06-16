WWII 'Death Railway' Station Resurfaces in Thailand as Reservoir Levels Drop

Historical remnants of Nithe Station, part of the World War II Japanese "Death Railway" in Thailand, have emerged from a drained reservoir, revealing artifacts and structures that tell the story of the thousands of prisoners and laborers who perished during its construction.

Remnants of a World War II Japanese " Death Railway " station have resurfaced in Thailand after water levels in a reservoir receded, revealing historical artifacts and structures that had been submerged for decades.

The station, known as Nithe Station, is part of the infamous railway built by Allied prisoners of war and Asian laborers under brutal conditions, resulting in the deaths of thousands. The reappearance of these remnants offers a poignant glimpse into this dark chapter of history and has drawn attention from researchers, locals, and tourists alike. The railway was later immortalized in the classic 1957 film "The Bridge on the River Kwai.

" Researchers, such as Andrew Snow from the Thailand-Burma Railway Centre, are using historic aerial photographs to map the layout of the site, while local residents and tourists are visiting to see the remnants and take photographs. The event underscores the enduring impact of wartime history and the importance of preserving such sites for future generations





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World War II Death Railway Thailand Nithe Station Historical Artifacts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spurs fan in Dennis Rodman jersey tries fighting every Knicks supporter at Penn StationA Spurs fan in a Dennis Rodman jersey tried fighting Knicks fans inside Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station.

Read more »

The Worst Movie Ever Made: 'Death Wish V: The Face of Death'The film 'Death Wish V: The Face of Death' is a testament to what happens when a franchise is left to wither and die. With a tired premise and a sunsetting actor, the film is a bad movie that's truly special.

Read more »

Sinkholes Under Railway Bridge Near Gatwick Cause Massive Travel Disruption and Passenger FrustrationThe discovery of sinkholes beneath a railway bridge near Purley, south London, forced the suspension of all train services to and from Gatwick Airport, leaving hundreds stranded, sparking anger over long waits for replacement buses, and leading to complaints of inflated Uber fares. Engineers conducted urgent repairs, and while trains resumed, significant disruption persisted. The incident underscores the impact of infrastructure failures on major air travel hubs.

Read more »

Architect spent 30 years trying to renovate train station—Then came the twist“I am committed to seeing it completed,” the architect behind the redesign of Penn Station told Newsweek.

Read more »