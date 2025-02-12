WWII Bombs Found Under UK Children's Playground

Over 160 unexploded practice bombs from World War II were discovered beneath a children's playground in Wooler, England, forcing the expansion project to be halted until the site can be cleared.

The scale of the problem was far greater than anyone had anticipated. Over 160 unexploded practice bombs dating all the way back to World War II have been discovered underneath a children’s playground in the United Kingdom, officials said.

The incident happened earlier this month when officials from the Wooler Parish Council in Wooler, England -- approximately 45 miles north of Newcastle -- were conducting a survey of the play area to see if there were any more ordnances still buried after one was discovered on January 14 during expansion work on the playground, according to a statement from the Wooler Parish Council. The work began on January 23 and was initially scheduled for a two-day survey but, according to Wooler officials, “it soon became apparent that the scale of the problem was far greater than anyone had anticipated.” On the very first day alone, a total of 65 unexploded practice bombs -- weighing approximately 10 pounds each -- were recovered in an area of less than one square mile with smoke cartridges also being recovered from the same site. “Whilst this ordnance is described as practice bombs, they do still carry a charge and given the numbers involved, need to be recovered by professionals to satisfy all concerned that the playpark area is once again safe for contractors and ultimately users of the equipment,” city officials said. These were immediately removed and secured in a safe area and the excavation continued on into a second day in spite of stormy weather. However, by the end of the second day, the site officials were looking in and expanded to two square miles and another 90 unexploded practice bombs had been recovered. The playground expansion has now been put on hold until officials can clear the site of any further ordnances, but it is expected to resume later this spring, officials said. 'The County Council has been pleased to support the town and the local community in progressing this new facility which will be a great asset for both local residents and visitors, as part of the regeneration package delivered in the town,” a Northumberland County Council spokesperson said. “Clearly this find was unexpected but we are pleased to have been able to find the extra funding to allow this crucial work to be done safely.





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WWII Bombs Playground England UK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WWII Bombs Found Underneath English Children's PlaygroundOver 170 WWII bombs, including live practice bombs, have been discovered buried beneath a children's playground in Wooler, Northumberland, England. The discovery has raised concerns about public safety and prompted a large-scale operation to remove the explosives. The site is believed to have been a former Home Guard training ground, and authorities are investigating how the bombs came to be buried there.

Read more »

Over 170 WWII Bombs Found at Children's Park in EnglandDuring renovations at Scotts Park in Wooler, England, over 170 World War II bombs, including practice bombs with intact fuses and detonators, were discovered. The bombs were found in several pits while workers were preparing for playground installation. Experts are working to safely remove the devices, which raise concerns about past military activity and potential hazards for park users.

Read more »

Archaeologists Discovered a Hoard of Roman Coins Hidden in a WWII MinefieldSearch for hoard worked around WWII-era bombs

Read more »

WWII Bombs Discovered in English Children's PlaygroundScores of unexploded bombs from World War II have been found in a children's playground in northern England after a construction crew made the unexpected discovery. Bomb disposal experts removed over 170 practice bombs and smoke cartridges from Scotts Play Park in Wooler, Northumberland. The area was reportedly used for training the Home Guard during the war, and the ordnance was likely buried afterward. Further excavations will be conducted to ensure the playground is completely safe before it can reopen.

Read more »

WWII Bombs Unearthed Underneath Children's Playground in EnglandOver 170 WWII practice bombs were discovered under a children's playground in Wooler, England, prompting a large-scale recovery operation. While classified as practice, the bombs still posed a risk and had to be handled by professionals.

Read more »

More than 170 World War II bombs found under children's playground in EnglandIt is believed the area where the playground was initially built was used as a Home Guard training ground and the bombs were buried at the end of the war.

Read more »