WWE Women's Championship Chaos: Stratus Joins the Fray, Flair Makes a Shocking WrestleMania Choice

A WWE Women's Championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax descended into chaos when Candice LeRae interfered, leading to the involvement of Trish Stratus. Charlotte Flair then made a surprising WrestleMania announcement, while Stratus proposed a tag team match with Stratton at the Elimination Chamber.

The WWE Women's Championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax took a dramatic turn when Candice LeRae interfered, leading to the involvement of Trish Stratus . The chaos began with Jax dominating the early stages of the match, showcasing her power and aggression against Stratton. However, Stratton rallied back, showcasing her agility and resilience, but Jax continued to keep her on the defensive, landing several impactful moves.

The momentum shifted back and forth throughout the match, with both wrestlers showcasing their skills and determination. As the match reached its climax, LeRae's interference tipped the scales, resulting in Jax being disqualified. LeRae then took advantage of the situation, attacking Stratton and delivering her signature move, the Annihilator.Just when it seemed Stratton was down for the count, Trish Stratus intervened, thwarting LeRae's attack and driving Jax out of the ring. However, the night's drama wasn't over. Charlotte Flair made her presence known, shocking Stratton by choosing her as her WrestleMania opponent. Adding another layer of intrigue, Stratus approached Stratton backstage, proposing a tag team match against Jax and LeRae at the Elimination Chamber event in Toronto





