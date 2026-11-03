WWE Takes Over ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex December 2026

WWE collaborates with Disney for a two-day event at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando on December 14-15, 2026, featuring Marvel crossover and fan experiences.

WWE is set to dominate the sports and entertainment landscape at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, on December 14 and December 15, 2026. This unique partnership between WWE and Disney marks a significant crossover moment, bringing together two of the most recognized brands in global media and sports. The event will feature major expansions including The John Cena Classic and a special Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday-themed Worlds Collide event.

Avengers Crossover and Fan Immersion Details

On December 15, 2026, the venue will host an Avengers: Doomsday edition of Worlds Collide, showcasing the biggest Superstars from WWE, NXT, and the Mexican promotion AAA. This specific programming aims to merge the storytelling prowess of Marvel with the athletic spectacle of professional wrestling, creating a landmark experience for fans of both franchises. The collaboration highlights Disney's strategy to leverage its intellectual property across multiple entertainment verticals, ensuring maximum engagement from diverse audiences.

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Complementing the live wrestling programming is WWE World, a two-day immersive fan event organized by WWE in partnership with Fanatics. This adjacent experience will be located at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, offering attendees exclusive opportunities to purchase special merchandise, take photos, and receive autographs from numerous WWE Superstars. The integration of retail and fan engagement transforms the complex into a multi-sensory destination for enthusiasts visiting Florida during the mid-December holiday period.

Exclusive Merchandise and Product Availability

For collectors and Marvel enthusiasts, WWE will produce and sell Doomsday co-branded products, including specially designed title belts. These exclusive items will be available at the WWE World fan zone, the official WWE online shop, and select Disney retail stores. This multi-channel distribution strategy ensures that fans who cannot attend the Orlando event can still participate in the crossover celebration through physical goods. The merchandise launch coincides with the promotional push for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film, creating a synergistic marketing opportunity.

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Ticketing Schedule and Purchase Windows

Tickets for the two-day event in Florida go on sale on November 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. General presale for combo tickets becomes available earlier on November 12, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET. This staggered release schedule allows for early bird purchases while maintaining a structured rollout for general admission. The specific timing ensures that dedicated fans have access to tickets before the broader public, maximizing initial sales velocity for the high-profile collaboration.

Future Announcements and Event Scope

Additional details regarding event schedules, specific match cards, and fan experiences will be announced later this month. This phased information release builds anticipation and keeps the conversation around the WWE and Disney partnership active in the media cycle. The expansion of Worlds Collide into a two-day immersive event signifies a growing commitment from both companies to create large-scale, destination-worthy experiences. Attendees can expect a comprehensive package that blends live athletic performance with interactive brand engagement.