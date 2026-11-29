WWE announces a traditional five-on-five elimination tag match at Survivor Series: WarGames featuring Squad USA led by Cody Rhodes against Team Mexico led by Rey Mysterio. Dragon Lee suspects internal drama between Seth Rollins and CM Punk may be a tactic, while the eveNt honors the late Bronson Reed.

Survivor Series Matchup Details and Format

Team USA Roster and Team Mexico Roster

The upcoming WWE Survivor Series : WarGames premium live event is set to feature a high-stakes traditional five-on-five elimination tag team match. This bout will see Team USA face off against Team Mexico in a coNtest that represents more than just individual rivalry but rather a clash of national pride. The event is scheduled to stream live on Saturday, November 28, beginning at 6 p.m. eastern Time and 3 p.m. Pacific Time. The broadcast will be available on ESPN for viewers with the Unlimited plan. The match follows the classic Survivor Series rules where competitors are eliminated via pinfall,submission, count-out or disqualification. Upon elimination, a superstar must leave the ringside area, allowing a teammate to enter the fray. The match continues until one entire team has been eliminated, leaving the remaining members of the opposing squad as the sole survivors.

Team USA is led by Captain Cody Rhodes and features a star-studded lineup including CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Je'Von Evans,and LA Knight. This group represents the top tier of American wrestling talent, bringing together established legends and rising stars. Their opponents, Team Mexico, are captained by Rey Mysterio. The Mexican contingent includes Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano. Dragon Lee has expressed significant pride in representing his country alongside such prominent figures. He noted that facing Cody Rhodes and CM Punk for the first time in this specific context is a special moment. The presence of multiple masked competitors on the Mexican team adds a unique visual and stylistic element to the match, which Lee believes will create an exciting and fiery atmosphere in the ring.

Also read WWE SmackDown Results (11/27/26): A Surprising Title Change Before Survivor Series

Internal Dynamics and Strategic Concerns

Despite the unified appearance of Team USA,there are underlying tensions that may impact their performance. Dragon Lee, a member of Team Mexico,has voiced suspicion that the friction between Seth Rollins and CM Punk might be a calculated ruse. Rollins and Punk have a historically heated relationship and their inability to get along could potentially crush the chemistry of Team USA. Lee suggested that Rollins might be planning to make the American squad appear weak or disorganized before the match begins, only to switch tactics later to thier advantage. While Punk has publicly stated he will leave everything on the line in Houston regardless of Rollins' role, Lee remains cautious. he emphasized that Team Mexico has thier own plans and intends to seize advantage of any perceived weakness or distraction within the American camp to secure victory.

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Event Context and Tribute to Bronson Reed

The Survivor Series: WarGames event is taking place with a heavy heart due to the recent death of WWE superstar Bronson Reed. The promotion has paid tribute to Reed before the event, acknowledging the loss felt by the wrestling community. the event itself is being held at Daikin Park in Houston,Texas. The match is highly anticipated not only for the competitive aspect but also for the narrative surrounding the rivalries between the American and Mexican wrestling scenes. dragon Lee stated that the night will be amazing for Mexicans and expressed excitement about the opportunity to make history with the high-flying style that the Mexican team is known for. The combination of national pride,internal team dynamics, and the emotional context of the tribute adds layers of complexity to this years Survivor Series offering.