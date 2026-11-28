WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2026 takes place on November 28 in Houston. View the full match card, including Bloodline versus 946, and streaming options on ESPN.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The event marks a significant milestone in professional wrestling history by integrating competitors from major promotions into a high-stakes elimination format. Fans can expect a night defined by intense physical confrontations and dramatic storytelling as the roster prepares for the holiday season. The broadcast will air live, offering viewers exclusive access to the unique WarGames structure that has become a hallmark of the brand.

Event Logistics and Broadcast Details

Survivor Series: WarGames begins at 6 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. PT on November 28. The event is not a traditional pay-per-view but requires access to ESPN Unlimited for streaming. Subscribers can sign up for a five-day free trial to watch the action live. The service costs $49.99 per month for the first two months before increasing to $89.99 per month afterward. Alternatively, the Entertainment package includes Disney+ and Hulu at no extra cost, providing a comprehensive viewing experience for families and fans alike.

Also read WWE Survivor Series 2026: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The official streaming platform for the event features original programming and on-demand content. A subscription to this platform costs $31.99 per month. Viewers can save almost 17% by purchasing an annual subscription for $319.99 per year. This package includes access to every ESPN network, such as ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, and ESPN Deportes. The subscription also covers the SEC Network, ACC Network, and ESPN on ABC, ensuring comprehensive sports coverage.

Star-Studded Appearances and Anniversary Celebrations

Dwayne Johnson will make a special appearance during the November 28 event. His participation celebrates the 30th anniversary of his first WWE appearance at Survivor Series in 1996. This reunion highlights the deep connection between the star and the promotion. Attendees should also expect other celebrity sightings, as the brand regularly attracts famous actors, actresses, and recording artists. Previous attendees have included Lil Yachty, Adriel Favela, and Logan Paul.

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John Cena is also expected to appear during the broadcast. He will announce the final invitees for the John Cena Classic tournament. This tournament takes place on Monday, December 14, 2026. It features WWE wrestlers battling against NXT talent for the new John Cena Classic Championship belt. The tournament represents a significant opportunity for emerging talent to gain recognition within the organization.

The Main Event: Bloodline vs. The 946

The main event features a five-on-five Survivor Series match between The Bloodline and The 946. The Bloodline roster includes Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu. This faction has dominated the landscape in recent years. The 946 is led by Carmelo Hayes and features Bronco Nima, Royce Keys, Cruz Montana, and Lucien Price. Jaida Parker serves as the manager for The 946.

The match format involves two rings fused together with a steel fence wrapped around the structure. Two wrestlers begin the contest, with one new entrant from each team entering every five minutes. The match continues until one team achieves victory. This structure requires strategic planning and endurance from all participants. The clash represents a definitive statement from both stables.

Co-Main Event and Roster Dynamics

The co-main event features a high-profile women's match. Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley will compete against Fatal Influence. The opposing team includes Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid. They are joined by Jade Cargill and Michin. B-Fab manages the Fatal Influence side. This match showcases the depth of the women's division.

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Another notable match involves Team USA facing off against unknown opponents in a five-on-five contest. The Team USA roster includes Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je'Von Evans, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins. These wrestlers represent a coalition of top-tier talent. The match highlights the ongoing rivalries and alliances within the promotion. Fans can expect intense competition and high drama throughout the night.