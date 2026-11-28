Will The Bloodline still reign supreme as the top faction in WWE, or is it time for The 946 to take over? WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will emanate tonight fr

Will The Bloodline still reign supreme as the top faction in WWE, or is it time for The 946 to take over?will emanate tonight from the home of the Houston Astros, Daikin Park, and close to 40,000 fans may witness total pandemonium when the annual Men's and Women's WarGames Matches get underway.

Shunned by Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, Royce Keys went out and found his own family over the past few months. Cruz Montana, Carmelo Hayes, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price are now ready to ride into battle and help Keys take everything away from The Tribal Chief, including the World Heavyweight Championship.

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Jade Cargill has spent the better part of 2026 trying to establish dominance over the WWE women's division, and she has a major opportunity in front of her tonight when she faces the all-star team that's been assembled by 14-Time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. , by her side, but she was able to convince fellow former world champions Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer to step into WarGames tonight against the Baddies and Fatal Influence.