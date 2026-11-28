Full WWE Survivor Series WarGames card details. The Rock and John Cena return to Houston. See the main event, championship defense, and broadcast info.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is set to transform Houston into the epicenter of professional wrestling chaos on Saturday, November 28. The 40th anniversary of this premier live-streaming spectacle will feature two high-stakes steel cage WarGames matches alongside traditional elimination bouts. The event draws massive global attention due to the confirmed returns of two of the industry's most iconic figures, The Rock and John Cena. Fans can expect a night defined by intense faction warfare, championship defenses, and the brutal structural rules of the WarGames format. Broadcast details confirm the event will stream live at 6 ET/3 PT on ESPN with the Unlimited Plan for United States viewers. International audiences will be able to watch the main show on Netflix, ensuring a worldwide audience for this historic card. The broadcast kicks off with a U.S. Countdown show starting at 4 p.m. ET, providing extended coverage for eager viewers. This streaming arrangement represents a significant shift in how WWE distributes its major annual events to digital audiences.

The main event features The Bloodline facing off against The 946 in a career-altering WarGames Match. This rivalry has escalated through violent backstage attacks, including the burning of The Usos' car and the abduction of Solo Sikoa by The 946. The conflict intensified at Money in the Bank, where World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns was targeted by both factions. A massive brawl spilled into the parking lot, establishing the stakes for this definitive cage match. The 946, led by Royce Keys, has recruited Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Carmelo Hayes, Jaida Parker, and NXT's Cruz Montana. Their war against The Bloodline, consisting of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Jacob Fatu, has reached a boiling point. Reigns has challenged his enemies to this unorthodox match format that removes disqualifications and allows for weapons. The match begins with competitors entering in intervals, with the team earning the entry advantage sending their first partner five minutes early. Hayes and Montana defeated The Usos to secure this crucial advantage for The 946. Every three minutes thereafter, another team member enters until all participants are in the ring for total chaos. The match officially starts only after all participants have joined, continuing until one team achieves victory by pinfall or submission.

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On the women's side, Liv Morgan defends the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in a high-profile singles match. This bout sits alongside a massive Women's WarGames Match featuring Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley against Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill, and Michin. The WarGames showdown is the culmination of numerous rivalries within the Women's division, several of which involved the WWE Women's Tag Team Title. Although Charlotte Flair was scheduled to join Tatum Paxley in a title match on October 9, Jade Cargill executed a sinister backstage attack to injure The Queen. The same night, Alexa Bliss took Flair's place alongside Paxley and they captured the gold from Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley. Just two weeks later, Alexa and Tatum fell victim to the numbers game when Cargill attacked from outside the ring to help Michin and B-Fab steal the titles away. When another title match on November 6 descended into chaos, Flair returned from her injury and immediately went after Jade Cargill. The Queen and her friends laid down the WarGames challenge during the chaos, setting the stage for this five-on-three advantage match. Charlotte has five people who know exactly why they are there, while Jade gets to put the first extra woman through the door. The strategic disparity will test Charlotte's ability to stick to a plan when everyone has their own score to settle.

The Rock officially confirmed his attendance at this year's Survivor Series in Houston, marking the 30th anniversary of his original WWE debut. His appearance adds significant star power to an already stacked card that includes his former rival, John Cena, also making a notable return. The announcement was revealed on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, generating immediate excitement among fans. Johnson expressed his anticipation for the Houston crowd, noting that he respects leaders who command stadium attention during anniversary celebrations. He stated he would not miss the event for the world, emphasizing the historical significance of his return to the franchise where his career began. The Rock's presence underscores the monumental scale of this particular edition of Survivor Series. His arrival in Houston is expected to draw a massive audience and elevate the profile of the evening's matches. The former world heavyweight champion brings a unique energy that has historically drawn casual viewers to the event.

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The road to The John Cena Classic runs through Houston when the record-breaking 17-time World Champion comes to Survivor Series: WarGames. Cena has already invited the likes of Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, Charlotte Flair, NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan, and Fatal Influence to set the stage for the historic December 14 event at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports. Find out what The Greatest of All Time has in store when Survivor Series: WarGames streams live. Cena's appearance serves as a promotional bridge between this year's event and his upcoming farewell tour finale. The anticipation surrounding his participation adds another layer of intrigue to the Houston card. Fans are eager to see how Cena's return influences the broader narrative leading up to The John Cena Classic. His involvement ensures that the storyline threads will remain tightly woven through the winter season. The synergy between The Rock and Cena's returns creates a legacy moment for the brand.

Additionally, the card includes a traditional Survivor Series elimination match pitting Team USA against Team Mexico. Team USA Captain Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Je'Von Evans, and LA Knight will take on Team Mexico Captain Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano. In a Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match, a competitor is eliminated by pinfall, submission, count-out, or disqualification. When that occurs, the Superstar must leave the ringside area, and one of their teammates enters the match. The bout continues until all members of one team are eliminated, and the remaining members of the opposite team are the survivors. Every elimination leaves the team one wrestler shorter, increasing the pressure on the surviving members. The international rivalry adds another layer of complexity to the night's proceedings. Fans can follow all the action as it unfolds live, with the broadcast starting at 6 ET/3 PT on ESPN. This traditional format remains a cornerstone of the Survivor Series brand identity. The stakes are high for both teams as they represent their respective countries in this grueling contest. The outcome will likely have significant repercussions for the tag team dynamics in both nations. Viewers must have the Disney+ bundle with the ESPN+ add-on to access the live broadcast. The event runs for approximately four hours, providing continuous coverage of all matches. With the return of The Rock and John Cena, the stakes for this 40th anniversary event are higher than ever. The combination of veteran superstars, intense faction warfare, and the brutal WarGames match structure ensures a night of unpredictable entertainment for wrestling enthusiasts worldwide.