WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer Tops PWI 250 Ranking for 2026

Congratulations to Stephanie Vaquer, who has been named the top female wrestler in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated for 2026. PWI released its annual top

Congratulations to Stephanie Vaquer, who has been named the top female wrestler in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated for 2026. PWI released its annual top 250 for women's wrestlers, and despite missing some significant time due to injury this year, La Primera edged out a trio of AEW stars to claim the top spot on the list.

This ranking system, much like the PWI Top 500, has very strict criteria. The publication's evaluation period runs from October 1, 2025, to September 30 of this year, and a wrestler must have competed in at least 10 singles matches during that time frame in order to qualify. Attributes such as in-ring achievement, influence, technical ability and quality of competition are then taken into account when ranking those wrestlers who qualified for the list.

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Stephanie Vaquer entered last October as the WWE Women's World Champion, having defeated IYO SKY to win the title at, where she competed in her first-ever match at the 'Showcase of the Immortals.

" La Primera lost the match and her title to Liv Morgan, who was also ranked in the top 10 by PWI, and took several months off from in-ring competition due to injury. She returned to action earlier this fall andVaquer was scheduled to face Becky Lynch in a No. 1 Contender's Match last month, but was pulled from that matchand has yet to return to return from television.

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Lynch, who was not ranked in the top 10 this year, will instead challenge Morgan for the gold atFive of the top 10 women ranked in the PWI 250 call All Elite Wrestling home. Willow Nightingale, Thekla and Mercedes Moné came in just behind Stephanie Vaquer, with all three women holding the AEW Women's World Championship in 2026. Persephone came in at no. 7 behind Liv Morgan, while Kris Stalander finished in the No. 10 spot.

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network.

With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves.

Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com