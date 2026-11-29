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WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio Announces Final Match at Estadio Azteca in June 2027

Rey Mysterio · WWE · Lucha Libre

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51-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio confirmed during ESPN's post-Survivor Series broadcast that his retirement match will take place on June 12, 2027, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The announcement follows Team Mexico's victory over Team USA, with Mysterio expressing excitement for the special farewell event alongside fellow luchadors.

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El luchador mexicoamericano, Rey Mysterio, de 51 años, se despedirá el 12 de junio de 2027 en la Ciudad de MéxicoEl luchador mexicoamericano Rey Mysterio, miembro del Salón de la Fama de WWE, anunció el sábado que su última lucha será el 12 de junio de 2027 en el Estadio Azteca de la Ciudad de México. El luchador lo anunció durante la transmisión de ESPN posterior a Survivor Series: WarGames, en Houston. Horas antes, el Equipo México, con Mysterio como capitán, venció al Equipo USA. Advertisement Advertisement “El 2027 va a ser un año muy especial”, dijo Mysterio, sentado junto a Cody Rhodes. “Vamos a ir a la Ciudad de México, al Estadio Azteca, hoy Estadio Banorte. El 12 de junio, para ser exactos, ahí vamos a estar, y esa será mi última lucha”. Sus compañeros Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, Penta y Rey Fénix lo rodearon y lo abrazaron mientras el público lamentaba la noticia.

latimes #11 in United States We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read the full story at latimes

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