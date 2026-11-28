WWE confirms the death of Bronson Reed, age 38, following medical complications. He suffered broken ribs and a lacerated kidney during the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

WWE has officially confirmed the passing of superstar wrestler Bronson Reed at the age of 38. The promotion announced that the performer, whose birth name is Jermaine Haley, died due to medical complications. This tragic development follows a severe in-ring incident that occurred earlier this year at a major international event.

Reed last appeared on camera for WWE at the Crown Jewel event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During his appearance, he interfered in the World Tag Team Championship match featuring his allies Bron Breakker and Austin Theory. The team was competing against Penta and Je'Von Evans.

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While Reed was engaged in an assault on Penta, fellow wrestler Oba Femi executed a move that threw Reed off the stage. The fall sent Reed crashing through tables and onto the arena floor. According to initial reports, this high-impact spot resulted in significant internal and external trauma.

Reed reportedly sustained broken ribs and a lacerated kidney as direct consequences of the accident during the broadcast. The specific medical cause leading to his eventual death was not immediately detailed by the organization. However, the injuries sustained during the spectacle proved to be the precursor to his passing.

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Following the incident in Riyadh, Reed remained in Saudi Arabia to receive necessary medical treatment. He did not immediately return to the United States, allowing local physicians to stabilize his condition. After receiving care in the Middle East, Reed eventually traveled back to the US.

Despite receiving medical attention and recovering from the acute injuries, he faced subsequent health challenges that ultimately proved fatal. The timeline from the Crown Jewel incident to his death highlights the severity of the physical toll taken during the performance.

WWE released a statement honoring the life of Jermaine Haley, emphasizing his character beyond the ring. The company described him as a larger-than-life figure who was also a phenomenal person. WWE highlighted his role as a devoted family man and a beloved colleague to those who worked alongside him.

The statement extended deepest condolences to his entire family. This includes his pregnant wife, Paige, and their young daughter. WWE also expressed sympathy to his extensive network of friends, co-workers, and fans who followed his career with admiration.

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Reed was born in Adelaide, Australia, where he began his professional wrestling journey. He started competing on the independent circuit in 2007. He spent 11 years honing his craft in the indie scene before making the jump to WWE.

During his time in the promotion, he achieved significant milestones. He became the former NXT North American Champion. He also won the prestigious 2024 edition of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. His career spanned multiple years of dedicated performance in professional wrestling.