WWE star LA Knight confirms he's single after flirty WhatsApp messages with Nikki Bella sparked fan frenzy, urging fans to respect his ex's privacy.

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Knight, whose real name is Shaun Ricker, made clear he is a single man after a flirty interaction between him and Nikki Bella caught the attention of fans during a special collaboration the WWE is doing with WhatsApp for NFL gamesLA Knight makes his entrance during Monday Night Raw at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, on Aug. 24, 2026. Pro wrestling fans immediately wondered whether Knight was married or at least had a girlfriend while those messages went viral earlier this month across social media.

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Knight was forced to put out a PSA on social media addressing his relationship status and making clear that he was single.

"I’m a single man. I’m not married. I’ve never been married. I was in a long-term relationship.

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That relationship ended in July of 2025," he said.

"Why am I telling you this? I’m telling you this because a lot of you follow me with amazing passion and I appreciate the hell out of that, and in that process, a lot of you found out that I was in a relationship at some point. Now, with that being the case. I kinda keep a pretty standard line here between what I do on TV and my personal life – and I do that on purpose.

"So, when my relationship broke up, I did not see a need to make an announcement to the world that it had ended. However, now it’s gotten to a point where after a couple things, for instance, the WhatsApp group chat you all were an audience to – there was the Bella Twins, there was an influencer, there was me and in that process Nikki and I exchange a couple of fun text messages.

Some people were like, ‘Oh, isn’t he married? ’ and ‘Doesn’t he have a girlfriend? ’ And the answer to that is all no. Because you all didn’t know. And that’s fine, you can speculate, you can guess and all that stuff.

"THE CRAIG CARTON SHOW–UNFILTERED, UNAPOLOGETIC AND UNMISSABLE. DOWNLOAD HIS DAILY PODCAST NOW! He requested that fans don’t go bothering her because she didn’t sign up for the public nature of the industry – he did.

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"I signed up to be a public figure so you can say anything you want to me – good, bad or indifferent," Knight continued. "At the same time, there are real people behind here and when people are now taking this to my former girlfriend and doing things like that, she didn’t sign up to be a public figure. So, that’s all out of bounds. You gotta respect that boundary.

You gotta realize there’s a potential to hurt real people when you’re doing things like that.

"And in that case, please, bring anything you want. Any questions or anything, bring it to me. I might not answer it. I might answer it.

Bottom line is, I signed up for that, she did not. Let’s respect that boundary, OK? Deal? Thank you.

" Nikki Bella later said on her radio show she apologized to Knight because fans were saying that he had a girlfriend. LA Knight celebrates his win with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk during RAW at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. , on Nov. 16, 2026.on Nov. 28 as a member of Team USA. The Cody Rhodes-led team takes on Team Mexico in a classic Survivor Series match – a five-on-five elimination tag team match.