Former Knox County Mayor and WWE star Glenn Jacobs says he’d 'seriously consider' a U.S. Senate appointment.

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2018 file photo, Republican Glenn Jacobs waits for early results to come in for the mayoral race in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Tennessee mayor will once again don his “Kane” gear to participate in the WWE Super Show-Down pay-per-view event in Australia. Jacobs said Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Oct. 6 event is what he and WWE CEO Vince McMahon agreed to when it became likely Jacobs would be elected. that he would seriously consider an appointment to U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s seat if she chose him to replace her.

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“Yeah, obviously it’s a huge honor for me, so I would consider it very seriously,” Jacobs said in the Oct. 7 interview. At the time, Blackburn was running for governor, and Jacobs was serving as her campaign treasurer. He told the podcast he was focused on helping her win the race.the governor’s race on Nov. 3 and is expected to leave the Senate when she takes office in January.

Tennessee’s governor can appoint someone to fill a Senate vacancy until voters elect a successor. That election is scheduled for 2028. Former Knox County Mayor and WWE wrestler Glenn Jacobs said on the “Fox News Rundown” podcast that he would seriously consider an appointment to U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s seat if she chose him to replace her.

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