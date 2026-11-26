WWE legend Dustin Rhodes mourns the death of his three-year-old grandson, Rowan Dane Oney, following a private family announcement from grandmother Terri Runnels.

Dustin Rhodes, a prominent figure in the professional wrestling industry and member of the renowned Rhodes family, is mourning the tragic loss of his young grandson. Rowan Dane Oney, the three-year-old son of Dakota Kai and her partner Bleau, has passed away, according to an official statement released by his grandmother.

Family Announcement and Privacy Requests

Terri Runnels, a former professional wrestler and the mother of Dustin Rhodes, shared the devastating news via a Facebook post on behalf of the immediate family. The post confirmed that Rowan Dane Oney died at the age of three, though no specific cause of death was disclosed in the public announcement.

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Runnels, who was married to Dustin Rhodes from 1993 to 1999, emphasized the need for privacy during this difficult period. She requested that media outlets and fans respect the family's space by refraining from calls or visits, stating that further details would be released in the near future.

Dustin Rhodes Expresses Grief and Support

Dustin Rhodes, 57, publicly expressed his condolences and sorrow on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. He shared a photograph featuring his daughter, Dakota, and his grandson, Rowan, to honor the young boy's memory. The post served as a direct acknowledgment of the family's loss to their wide network of followers and colleagues.

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In a subsequent message, Dustin Rhodes provided a more personal reflection on the event. He wrote that his grandson had passed and asked supporters to keep the family in their prayers. He confirmed his current physical presence with his daughter Dakota, offering a moment of solidarity during the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

Childhood Memories and Family Bonds

Rowan Oney was frequently featured on his mother Dakota's Instagram account, where he was celebrated for inheriting the distinctive blond hair characteristic of the Rhodes family lineage. His mother, Dakota Kai, had previously written emotional tributes to his personality, describing him as smart, funny, and kind, while also noting his energetic and loud nature.

Dakota Kai described her son as being full of life, joy, and laughter, emphasizing that he brought a unique level of love to their lives. She highlighted his strong personality, big feelings, and expressive nature, noting that he was a source of constant happiness for his parents and extended family members.

Legacy and Upcoming Funeral Arrangements

The family is currently navigating the immediate aftermath of the loss, with Rowan Oney remembered as a beloved brother and grandson. In 2025, Dakota and Bleau welcomed another child, making Rowan an older sibling who was described as a good big brother. The family has requested time to grieve privately before sharing additional information regarding funeral arrangements or memorial services.

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As the wrestling community and fans process the news, the Rhodes family remains focused on supporting Dakota and Bleau through this heartbreaking time. The announcement underscores the deep personal connections within the wrestling world, where public figures often share significant moments of both triumph and tragedy with their audience.