Jermaine Haley, the WWE star known as Bronson Reed, has died at the age of 38, the company announced.

Jermaine Haley, the WWE star known as Bronson Reed, has died at the age of 38, the company announced.

"Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague," WWE said in a statement. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans. "Oakley man kills wife, injures 16-year-old stepdaughter in Thanksgiving domestic shooting: policeHaley had two stints in WWE, from 2019 to 2021 and 2022 to 2026.

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