WWE performer Jermaine Lefleur, known as Bronson Reed, tragically died in Riyadh on November 7 following a fall. tributes poured in from the wrestling and NFL communities honoring his legacy and kindness.

The professional wrestling world is mourning the loss of Jermaine Lefleur, better known by his ring name Bronson Reed, after he tragically passed away following an accident in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 7. The incident occurred when he was thrown off a stage by wrestler Oba Femi and crashed through tables, sending shockwaves through the industry and beyond.

Official Statement On Tragic Loss

WWE released a poignant statement on Friday confirming the death of the performer who was widely regarded as a larger-than-life figure in the entertainment space. The company emphasized that beyond his in-ring persona, Jermaine was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Their thoughts and deepest condolences were directed toward Jermaine's entire family, which includes his pregnant wife, who was present in Riyadh at the time of the incident.

Also read WWE Star Bronson Reed Dies at 38 Following Injuries Sustained at Saudi Arabia Event

Reactions From Wrestling Community

Tributes began flooding social media platforms almost immediately, with fellow wrestlers and industry legends expressing their devastation. A WWE Hall of Famer shared a memory of a brief interaction where Bronson had asked for advice, noting how that small moment remains etched in their mind years later. They highlighted that while the business brings many people into your life, you never know how much a single interaction can mean, calling the loss heartbreaking.

Anastasia "Dana Brooke" Bessaz, a former WWE wrestler, wrote that her heart was broken by the news. She remembered Bronson as always incredibly kind and polite, describing his wife as an absolute blessing she had spoken with many times while coping with various challenges. She concluded that heaven had received another angel, mourning the loss of a legend who went too soon.

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Other peers echoed these sentiments on X, formerly Twitter. One wrestler described Bronson as an amazing person who was incredibly kind, expressing devastation for his young family and questioning the fairness of such a loss. Another noted that Bronson was a massive inspiration and a genuinely kind human being, sharing conversations about Japanese wrestling and remembering him not just as a great pro wrestler but as an incredible individual.

Impact On NFL And Broader Sports

The ripple effects of Reed's death extended far beyond the wrestling circuit, touching other major sports institutions. In the National Football League, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk faced a somber moment as he prepared to hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 29. Juszczyk, 35, planned to honor his late mother-in-law, Gini, with custom cleats through the Novartis My Cause My Cleats campaign, keeping her memory close during the high-stakes matchup.

While the connection between the two tragedies is distinct, the convergence of news from the NFL and WWE highlighted the shared culture of camaraderie and sudden loss in professional athletics. The sports community continues to process these events, with fans and athletes alike reflecting on the fragility of life and the enduring legacy of those who perform at the highest levels of competition.