WWE star Jermaine Haley, known as Bronson Reed, has died at age 38 due to medical complications after sustaining rib and kidney injuries in Saudi Arabia. The company expressed deep condolences to his pregnant wife Paige and their daughter.

WWE announced the tragic and sudden passing of Jermaine Haley, widely known to the global wrestling audience as Bronson Reed. The promotion confirmed on Friday that the 38-year-old performer died earlier in the day due to medical complications.

This news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and the devoted fanbase that followed his career. The World Wrestling Entertainment organization issued a heartfelt statement regarding the loss. They described Haley as a larger-than-life figure within the company, yet emphasized that his personal character was even more significant. WWE honored him as a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague who will be deeply missed by all.

Also read Jermaine Haley, WWE star known as Bronson Reed, dead at 38

Family Receiving Condolences After Death

The statement extended deepest condolences to his entire family. This includes his pregnant wife, Paige, and their young daughter. The promotion also reached out to his friends, co-workers, and fans, acknowledging the widespread grief caused by this untimely and devastating event. Prior to his passing, reports indicated that Reed had returned to the United States on Wednesday, November 18.

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According to Wrestling Observer Network's Bryan Alvarez and Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, he made this trip after facing significant health challenges abroad. The injuries were sustained during a World Tag Team Championship match in Saudi Arabia. Reed interfered in the contest involving his stablemates, Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, who faced off against Penta and Je'von Evans. Oba Femi threw Reed off the stage and through several tables to stop his interference.

This brutal sequence left him with severe physical trauma. WWE was informed that Reed suffered rib and kidney injuries during the incident. Because of the severity of these injuries, Reed was reportedly forced to stay behind in a hospital in Saudi Arabia. Madeline Kenney reported that he could not travel immediately.

Injuries Occurred During Saudi Arabia Match

He remained under medical care until his condition allowed for international transport back to the US. No other specific details surrounding the exact cause of death have been released at this time. WWE has requested privacy for the family during this incredibly difficult period. The organization is currently cooperating with relevant authorities and medical professionals.

Reed's career was marked by his imposing presence in the ring and his unique character work. He was a prominent member of various factions and consistently delivered high-impact performances. His sudden death leaves a void in the roster and among his peers. Fans and colleagues are rallying to support his loved ones.

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Many have taken to social media to share memories and express their sorrow. The wrestling community is known for its strong bonds, and this loss has unified them in mourning. Official condolences have poured in from across the sports entertainment world. Fellow wrestlers, producers, and industry veterans have shared their tributes.

Wrestling Community Shares Tributes Online

They highlight his professionalism and kindness both inside and outside the ring. As investigations into the final days continue, details may emerge.

However, the focus remains on honoring his memory. WWE plans to announce future actions regarding his legacy and the support for his family. The incident in Saudi Arabia has sparked conversations about performer safety. Some fans are questioning the risks taken during live events.

Others are focusing on the rapid medical response that followed. Regardless of the ongoing discussions, the human cost is clear. A talented performer and a loving family man is gone. His impact on the business will be remembered for years to come.