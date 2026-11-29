WWE announced Jermaine Haley, known as Bronson Reed, died Friday at 38 of medical complications, weeks after a Crown Jewel injury in Riyadh.

World Wrestling Entertainment announced Friday that Jermaine Haley, the Australian wrestler known to fans as Bronson Reed, died at the age of 38 due to medical complications, according to a statement the company posted to X.the announcement went out Friday night, nearly three weeks after the 38-year-old’s last appearance on a WWE card.the Raw star, then addressed his family.

Haley was “a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague,” WWE said, extending condolences to his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter.at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 7, where Oba Femi threw him from the stage and through tables, ABC News noted. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline first reported a broken rib and a punctured lung.

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Bryan Alvarez later reported broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, and said the Adelaide native was recovering from surgery, Wrestling Inc.. He stayed in Riyadh with a WWE doctor and a company executive. He did not return home until Nov. 18.disclosedHaley debuted in WWE in 2019, was released in 2021, and returned in December 2022.