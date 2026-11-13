WWE star Brie Bella talks challenges of wine business, describes perfect Las Vegas day

Brie Bella reveals the financial mistakes and hard lessons that shaped Bonita Bonita wine ahead of her Las Vegas appearance at JP Brasserie.

Pete Crow-Armstrong unanimously ends Shohei Ohtani's run as NL MVP, Yordan Alvarez takes AL MVP for AstrosCowboys' key in-season acquisition Joey Porter Jr. insists two-week absence is unrelated to contract future Kirk Cousins expected a 'mature conversation' to get old Vikings No 8 back but got a big surprise instead49ers executive John Lynch has alarming comment about rampant fighting with Raiders fans Houston Rockets guard Marcus Smart handed 3-game ban after swinging at Warriors center Charles Bassey Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy details what really happens when a player gets traded at the deadline Former F1 grid girl wants Sydney Sweeney to bring the models back to the track ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix Ex-NBA player Gilbert Arenas responds to Steph Curry, stands by calling wife Ayesha a family 'blemish'Indie wrestling star Effy prepares for battle with Slade, fires warning to Dr Wagner Jr ahead of PRODUCE shows USA soccer sends emotional letter to players about pulling out of U-17 World Cup in Qatar amid Iran war Federal Title IX probe rocks Camas School District after trans runner controversy, superintendent pushes backChargers coach Jim Harbaugh tees off on Broncos for backing out of trade post deadline: 'Bad precedent'Human vs. ChatGPT NFL Week 10 betting picks: Ice-cold human seeks a rebound as AI gains groundMike Pompeo warns against trusting the Chinese Communist Party on AIFirst-responders were on the scene of Brooklyn building collapse quickly, witness recounts WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella talks to OutKick about her entrepreneurial effotrs with Bonita Bonita and the perfect day in Las Vegas.

Bella is set to make an appearance Friday at JP Brasserie and Sports Den in Las Vegas to celebrate the restaurant’s opening and help usher in the moment withwine. Fans of the former WWE Divas champion will be able to connect with her and enjoy sipping on a drink. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

Also read Watch the Fiery New Trailer for ‘Prince: 3121 Las Vegas Live’ (EXCLUSIVE)

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Life isn’t always easy for a leader in business, especially if you don’t have the background in it. Everyone in that realm goes through the ebbs and flows of trying to build success and maintain it. Bella told OutKick Dropkick in a recent interview she’s certainly had to learn some things the hard way.

"I feel like, literally through my different business ventures, it's like I had to learn the hard way what people learned in business school," she said. "I mean, hiring employees and expecting people to have the same passion and vision you have for your company, it's like, no, they're employees, they're just showing up to work and they do a great job.

And all of a sudden, it's like, awesome, the wine costs this, but no one told me the shipping would be higher in summer than it is in the fall.

Advertisement

"All these different things with budgeting and just the numbers was really hard on Nikki and I at first, but we've been in thealmost 10 years now, so, I've learned, I've made a lot of financial mistakes, I'm not gonna lie, but I'm now in a really good place and understand everything. "Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia pose prior to the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race on June 27, 2026, at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Calif.

The former WWE superstars are also reality television personalities.

"Nikki and I, the big thing we do is we're always being like, OK, so the numbers, we didn't hit them this month, like, what held us back? One, is it because we didn't promote enough? Or two, is it because no one was filling whatever wine we put out," she explained.

"We always like look and see like, how we're doing things, and then we switch it. "We're going to be doing some different things in 2027 than we did in 2026, hoping we'd go up to the next level and I feel like that's what's helped keep Nikki and I afloat in the business. And too, we're really lucky that we have a millennial buyer.

I mean, we have Gen Zs too, but like the millennials are everything, and they like to drink, so it's been good for us.

Advertisement

" Bella will be at JP Brasserie and Sports Den, which she described as having a speakeasy type of feel to it and a place where patrons could feel warm and cozy. , because the spas in Las Vegas are unreal," she said.

"My favorite one's actually at the Wynn Hotel, because they have a cold plunge in their spa. I mean, you can do the works there. Nikki and I love it because then we'll get like the hydration IV. But for me it's a spa day.

I love a really great dinner. Like, I want to feel like I'm somewhere else. I want all the details, I want the smells, I want the music. That's why we always go to Delilah's ‘cause you get some music, live music, and the food, everything in there is fabulous.

And I love a show, a good show. Brie Bella makes her way to the ring during SmackDown at The O2 Arena in London, England, on June 26, 2026.

"I don't like clubs. That's why Nikki and I love JP's because we like a lounge. I can't have chaos. I go to bed at 10 p.m. When I'm home, I go to bed at 9, but if I'm in Vegas, I still go to bed at like 11 p.m. And so, for me, I want to feel a vibe, but I don't want chaos.

So that's, that's how I enjoy Vegas. It's different than my twenties. Now that girl would have told you something way different. "