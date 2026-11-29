WWE superstar Alexa Bliss suffered a severe head injury during the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 28. She was removed from Daikin Park and is receiving medical evaluation in Houston.

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss suffered a severe injury during the Women's WarGames match at the Survivor Series on Saturday, November 28. The thirty-five-year-old performer was removed from the ring at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, after a match sequence involving Jade Cargill appeared to go wrong. Bliss was helped from the squared circle and is currently undergoing medical evaluation for the incident that occurred during the high-profile event.

Medical Evaluation And Immediate Aftermath

Charlotte Flair, who teamed with Bliss in the Fatal 4-Way match, addressed the wrestler's condition immediately following the event. Flair stated that Bliss is tough and is receiving medical attention right now, despite taking a hard hit during the match. She expressed concern and support for her tag team partner, noting that everyone knows their success is built on resilience and mutual support in the wrestling industry.

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Match Sequence And Reported Injury Details

The injury occurred when Bliss attempted to complete a fallaway slam against her opponent. During the maneuver, Bliss's midsection reportedly crashed into her face instead of the mat, causing significant impact. Jade Cargill, a prominent WWE superstar, was involved in the sequence that led to Bliss being carried out of the ring. The incident highlights the physical risks inherent in professional wrestling stunts and high-impact maneuvers.

Personal Life And Support System

Bliss, who is married to Ryan Cabrera since 2022, has a strong support system including her daughter Hendrix. Although neither Bliss nor her husband have further addressed the specific details of the injury, their relationship remains a central part of her life. Cabrera is known as one of her biggest cheerleaders, though he has previously tried to persuade her to join him in the ring for fun chain wrestling sessions.

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Future Appearances And Schedule Updates

Both Bliss and her husband are currently balancing their busy careers with family life. They maintain separate schedules with Ryan touring every weekend and Bliss on the road, often accompanied by their daughter and a friend named Joey. Despite the current injury, Bliss has expressed openness to teaming up with Cabrera in the ring again, noting his newfound respect for the physical pain involved in wrestling.

Connection To WrestleMania 42 Timeline

While the injury occurred at the Survivor Series, Bliss was previously introduced before the Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way match during WrestleMania 42 in April 2026. This event timeline places her current status within a broader context of high-stakes wrestling competitions. Fans and media are now monitoring her recovery progress and potential return to the ring after this significant setback in her career.