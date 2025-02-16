WWE Smackdown This Friday: Stratton vs. Jax, Triple Threat Chamber Qualifier, and More

WWE Smackdown delivers a stacked show this Friday, February 14th, from Washington, D.C. with Tiffany Stratton defending her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax, a thrilling Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match, and Cody Rhodes addressing a recent attack.

This Friday, February 14th, WWE Smackdown emanates live from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., promising a three-hour spectacle available for free on multiple streaming platforms. Wrestling enthusiasts unable to catch the show on USA Network at 8 p.m. Eastern time can utilize free trials ending February 18th. This deal presents a fantastic opportunity for fans to delve into the world of WWE , as the streaming service also offers access to past Premium Live Events.

The night's main event features a high-stakes Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match, pitting the powerhouse trio of Jacob Fatu, Braun Stroman, and Damian Priest against each other. This hard-hitting contest promises to be a memorable clash of titans, with no shortage of animosity between Stroman and Fatu. Can Priest capitalize on their rivalry and secure his spot in the Elimination Chamber?Adding to the excitement, Tiffany Stratton defends her WWE Women's Championship against the formidable Nia Jax. Last week, Stratton made a bold plea to WWE Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair, requesting a WrestleMania showdown. Flair's presence is expected at this event, adding another layer of intrigue. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes makes his presence known following a brutal attack by Solo Sikoa on last week's Smackdown. Will Rhodes seek retribution against the Bloodline, reigniting their seemingly endless feud? Jey Uso's decision to face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania provides a temporary reprieve from this ongoing conflict. The Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match sees United States Champion Chelsea Green battling Naomi, another intriguing clash of styles. The 15th Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event takes place on March 1st at 7 p.m. Eastern, exclusively on Peacock, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada





