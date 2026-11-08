Kevin Owens and CM Punk avoid going to Saudi Arabia as Charlotte Flair returns on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, comrades!

Kevin Owens and CM Punk avoid going to Saudi Arabia as Charlotte Flair returns on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, comrades! Sami Zayn abandons Jimmy Uso during The 946's attack.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest score very different victories. , taped November 2 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, was the sort of go-home television my state broadcaster would make before an international summit: several ministers argued, one alliance collapsed, and the final hour required the emergency furniture budget. The show was uneven but lively, with enough story movement to justify the bureaucracy and one excellent main event to send the comrades home happy.

Also read WWE SmackDown Brooklyn CM Punk Kevin Owens No Holds Barred Match Details

Roman Reigns was meant to make Roman take their Men's Crown Jewel Championship match seriously. Then The 946 attacked Jimmy, and Sami hesitated before walking away. Backstage,offered to mediate from a speedboat. Sami's pause made the betrayal sting; like every strongman with a guilty conscience, he wanted the consequences without being photographed ordering them.again tried to steal the sacred Tongan Staff amid the ringside chaos, opening the door for a Kinshasa.

The ringside struggle over the Tongan Staff was familiar to your El Presidente, whose customs agents once detained Esteban's gold walking stick as an"undeclared agricultural implement.

" Esteban responded by occupying the inspection desk and nationalizing every banana in the terminal. Nakamura likewise survived the paperwork, seized the opening, and reminded MFT that no ruling faction truly controls its ceremonial hardware.. Punk said he wanted to deal with Owens and return his focus to reclaiming the title. This is exactly how my minister of communications introduces a televised address: declare all complaints exhausted, dim the lights, and keep the emergency broadcast technician close.

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The difference is that Punk intended to fight Owens himself, whereas my ministers traditionally send an intern wearing my sash.and his Demon persona until Balor answered with a brawl and forced Gunther to retreat. I once used the same strategy when the CIA sent a"cultural attaché" to my palace carrying six passports and a tranquilizer rifle: insult the mythology, discover the mythology has boots, then leave through the kitchen.

Balor did not win a match, but he forced Gunther to retreat, which is the wrestling equivalent of making an imperial power abandon its embassy shredder.during the chaos. WWE's published November 6 results did not formally announce a Women's WarGames match. This was less a title defense than one of my coalition meetings: four declared parties enter, seven factions begin shouting, and the chairperson discovers there is no longer a table.

Charlotte's return was a splendid surprise, but the champions deserved hazard pay and collective-bargaining representation.would prove she was a true champion. Liv said Chelsea got lucky when Rhea Ripley was injured and called Green a charity case. Ah, legitimacy—the favorite dessert of every ruler!to a palace shoe-counting contest for precisely the same reason: the trophy mattered less than forcing the room to acknowledge who belonged on the balcony.

Esteban ate one of the scorecards, but Chelsea and Liv required no capybara intervention. Their insults gave the championship match a clean emotional question: can Chelsea make everyone recognize her reign?confronted Priest afterward and was driven into the ring post. Comrades, this is why a socialist wrestling republic needs a strong performers' union, reinforced furniture, and a labor inspector who cannot be distracted by entrance music.

Priest treated Fraxiom like two employees who had asked the bourgeoisie for safer working conditions; management answered with a table impact and a post. It made Priest look terrifying, though my ministry is already preparing the workers' compensation forms.

's tournament received the kind of dignified state-film treatment I once commissioned for the opening of a municipal fountain—except WWE had better lighting and fewer shots of me cutting the ribbon with a cavalry saber. The package did its job: it reminded the comrades that Cena's legacy had become an institution with brackets.. My propaganda ministry calls this"strategic repetition"; capitalist television calls it selling the premium spectacle.

Either way, Rhodes and Orton received enough solemn music to suggest the fate of several republics depended on one man remaining horizontal for ten seconds. Owens and Punk fought with chairs, tables, a garbage can, a dolly/cart, the announce desk, and a steel chain. Punk put Owens through the announce table with a leaping elbow drop; Owens later sent both men through two tables with a Fisherman Buster from the apron.

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After surviving a GTS, Owens wrapped the chain around his fist, struck Punk, and pinned him to closesettled a dispute over my yacht's last velvet chaise. Gallagher brought the mallet, Mobutu brought a ceremonial cane, and the CIA disguised a microphone as a watermelon. Esteban triggered the sprinkler system before anyone could seize the furniture. Owens and Punk showed more focus and delivered the episode's best match.

The show had an interrupted title bout and some hurried go-home business, but this final fight supplied a decisive ending and my verdict: an imperfect, energeticEl Presidente As a lucrative side hustle from his job as the duly-elected leader of a socialist dictatorship, His Excellency El Presidente reports on his favorite elements of American pop culture, most notably its highest forms of artistic expression: pro wrestling, comic books, and reality television. Yes, comrades, even international despots are affected by the gig economy.

Unfortunately, since the CIA sabotaged his extremely popular 1-900 hotline, El Presidente has been forced to partner with the capitalist pigs at Bleeding Cool to deliver his message directly to the people. When not dodging extradition requests or international sanctions, he enjoys long walks on the beach with his collection of championship belts and arguing with his own body doubles about booking decisions. Read his latest posts, or die like dogs... the choice is yours!

Kevin Owens and CM Punk avoid going to Saudi Arabia as Charlotte Flair returns on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, comrades! WWE Crown Jewel brings four advertised matches to Riyadh as security concerns, a reported venue change, and unusual production arrangements hang over Saturday's event. CM Punk and Kevin Owens collide without rules as WWE SmackDown brings four advertised matches, including a Women's Tag Team Championship defense, to Brooklyn.

AEW Dynamite delivered two violent Blood & Guts matches, reshaped Full Gear, and ended with the Don Callis Family standing tall. WWE Raw Review: Ethan Page Wins IC Title, Cruz Montana Unmasked Ethan Page takes the IC Title, Cruz Montana joins The 946, and Sami Zayn kicks Roman Reigns before Crown Jewel in this episode of WWE Raw. Kevin Owens and CM Punk avoid going to Saudi Arabia as Charlotte Flair returns on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, comrades!

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