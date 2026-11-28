Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Last week's episode featured Jade Cargill defeating Charlotte F

featured Jade Cargill defeating Charlotte Flair to earn her team the advantage in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. In the main event of the evening, Kevin Owens defeated Gunther thanks to an assist from Finn Balor to potentially earn himself a shot at WWE Champion Sami Zayn.was taped on Monday evening, it won't be revisited during tonight's broadcast.

WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today. This week's episode kicked off with CM Punk coming out to the ring to address the WWE Universe. Punk said he's not mad about Seth Rollins being the fifth member of Team USA; he's disappointed. Punk is disappointed that Cody Rhodes would pick Rollins for the team, given their past issues.

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Cody Rhodes came out to the ring to ask if Punk wanted him to apologize and said he brought Rollins in because he's one of the best in the business and he gives them the best chance to win. Punk said he wants to win, but doesn't want to win this way. Rhodes said Punk sounds like his old self and not the new guy that everyone backstage loves.