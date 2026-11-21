Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Last week's episode featured John Cena stopping by the Blue Brand

featured John Cena stopping by the Blue Brand to officially invite Charlotte Flair and Fatal Influence into the John Cena Classic. In the main event of the evening, Gunther defeated the Demonless Finn Balor thanks to a timely placed low blow.

This week's episode kicked off with Kevin Owens coming out to the ring to address the WWE Universe. Owens said he needs a match with Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship and called out Nick Aldis. Instead of Aldis, KO got Gunther instead. The two men argued over who deserved the next shot at the WWE Championship.

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Gunther told Owens that unless he wants to end up on an operating table again, he should take his presence very seriously. KO agreed to leave as Gunther started to ramble about his hatred for Sami Zayn. Owens returned with Nick Aldis at his side and hilariously explained why he didn't attack Gunther immediately, believing he would do what Aldis wanted and ask for a match instead.

Aldis agreed and made the match official, these two men will meet in the main event to determine who will get the next title shot at Sami Zayn. KO and Gunther each winning their last match earns them a shot to compete for the titleThey show separate backstage promos as Cathy Kelley interviews both Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair ahead of their opening contest of the evening.

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The winner of this match will gain the women's advantage for their team in WarGames next weekend atnext weekend. Michael Cole and Corey Graves hyped up the announcement to build anticipation for the upcoming premium live event. The opening contest of the evening saw Charlotte Flair go one-on-one with Jade Cargill, with the WarGames advantage on the line. Cargill slammed Flair's head into the exposed turnbuckle to pick up the pinfall victory.

Flair and Cargill did a great job making you believe that they hate each otherBackstage, Candice LeRae confronted Kevin Owens, telling him that no matter who wins tonight, her husband Johnny Gargano will be getting the next shot at the WWE Championship. Owens kept his cool and told LeRae to tell Gargano to stay out of his way and to get a haircut. In the background, Danhausen was speaking with Giulia for some reason.

Only time will tell if anything comes from that. Elsewhere backstage, Cathy Kelley spoke with Chelsea Green, who attempted to look at the bright side of her issues with Tiffany Stratton by saying she got her ring back. Blake Monroe interrupted and ran her mouth until Green slapped her. Stratton attacked Green from behind and took the ring back, which led to a huge brawl between Green and Monroe before they were eventually separated.

Back in the ring, we had tag team action as BAKUSAI took on the War Raiders. Commentary made it sound like whoever won this match would get the next shot at the MFTs for the WWE Tag Team Titles. The finish of the match saw an interference distraction from Haku, leading to the War Raiders to pick up the victory.

After the match, the MFTs hit the ring and took out both teams, leaving both of their potential future challengers worse for wear. Both teams did the best they could in this one with the time they were givenBackstage, Cody Rhodes is shown talking to Nick Aldis about the fifth member of Team USA for Survivor Series. Rey Fenix interrupted and said he saw CM Punk heading to the ring.

Rhodes left to find out what that was about, leading to The Miz and Kit Wilson coming in and talking down to Fenix. Aldis sets up a match between Fenix and Wilson for later in the show. Back in the locker room, Cathy Kelley spoke with WWE Champion Sami Zayn, alongside Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Zayn said he hears everything on the show about how everyone is coming after his title and how they deserve a shot.

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Zayn said the only person who deserves a title shot is Johnny Gargano. Team USA "co-captain" CM Punk made his way to the ring to speak to the WWE Universe. Punk said he was here to announce the fifth member of Team USA. Before he could do that, Punk was interrupted by Cody Rhodes, who made his way to the ring.

Rhodes said they are supposed to discuss things like this. Punk said he wanted Rhodes to be surprised alongside everyone else, as he brought out WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Rhodes pulled Punk aside in the corner of the ring and tried to rationally explain to him why Duggan shouldn't be the fifth man. Duggan kept interrupting with a "USA" chant.

Punk convinced Rhodes that they both needed this, and between Punk and the crowd, they convinced Rhodes that Duggan should be the fifth man on Team USA. After making it official, Punk showed Duggan a video package of Team Mexico, and he immediately backed out. This brought out United States Champion Trick Williams and Lil Yachty. Williams wonders how you can have Team USA without the United States Champion.

Rhodes and Punk agree and we now have a complete Team USA team forJim Duggan looks genuinely happy to be thereMatt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry.

In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.