Charlotte Flair battles Jade Cargill for the WarGames advantage, Trick Williams faces Damian Priest, and Bakusai seek payback against The War Raiders.

Charlotte Flair battles Jade Cargill for the WarGames advantage, Trick Williams faces Damian Priest, and Bakusai seek payback against The War Raiders. United States Champion Trick Williams faces Damian Priest in a non-title match.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting live from a surveillance zeppelin tethered above my presidential palace, where Esteban the capybara has confiscated the binoculars and declared himself head of aerial intelligence. Tonight'soffers three advertised fights, a crucial WarGames advantage, and enough unresolved disrespect to keep my entire Ministry of Retaliation working overtime. Charlotte Flair Battles Jade Cargill for the WarGames Advantage, Flair and Cargill will determine which team receives the advantage.

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The show begins tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA. Charlotte and Jade are fighting over the privilege of sending the next comrade into the cage first, a prize any competent ruler understands. At the 2009 Dictators' Picnic,settled the same question with an obstacle course built from diplomatic luggage. Martha concealed the key inside a tasteful centerpiece, won by seventeen minutes, and then criticized the bunker curtains.

Kim demanded a rematch; I hired her as interior minister. Charlotte has the experience, Jade has the storm-force confidence, and whichever side wins will spend the next week insisting the system was perfectly fair.. The action starts tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA. A champion being summoned to prove he deserves opportunities while his championship remains safely outside the stipulation is precisely the kind of bureaucracy my republic perfected.

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Trick carries the gold, but Priest wants an audit conducted with fists. My own opportunity commission once spent six months reviewing whether Esteban deserved access to the royal fruit cellar; he answered by eating the paperwork and occupying the cellar. Trick cannot use that method unless USA has relaxed its rules considerably, so beating Priest is the cleaner way to close the file. Bakusai face The War Raiders on WWE SmackDown.

Credit: WWE. The War Raiders crashed Bakusai's title opportunity, so now Bakusai want repayment with interest. In my nation, interrupting championship business triggers an automatic hearing before the Revolutionary Tribunal of Large Angry Men, which is less a court than a loading dock with folding chairs. Nakamura and Kyoki bring precision and fury; Erik and Ivar arrive looking like the tribunal, the bailiffs, and the demolition crew.

This may be the evening's simplest policy: four men enter, diplomacy leaves through the emergency exit.. Your El Presidente will watch from the zeppelin's gold-plated screening salon, assuming Esteban returns the remote and the CIA stops disguising weather balloons as weather balloons. Tune in, comrades—WarGames advantage, wounded pride, and revolutionary tag-team retribution await!

As a lucrative side hustle from his job as the duly-elected leader of a socialist dictatorship, His Excellency El Presidente reports on his favorite elements of American pop culture, most notably its highest forms of artistic expression: pro wrestling, comic books, and reality television. Yes, comrades, even international despots are affected by the gig economy.

Unfortunately, since the CIA sabotaged his extremely popular 1-900 hotline, El Presidente has been forced to partner with the capitalist pigs at Bleeding Cool to deliver his message directly to the people. When not dodging extradition requests or international sanctions, he enjoys long walks on the beach with his collection of championship belts and arguing with his own body doubles about booking decisions. Read his latest posts, or die like dogs... the choice is yours!

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