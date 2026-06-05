WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes Addresses Controversial Victory, Rhea Ripley Defends Championship

Get ready for an action-packed night of wrestling as WWE SmackDown comes to Bologna, Italy. Cody Rhodes will address his controversial win, Rhea Ripley will defend her championship title, and the Queen and King of the Ring Fatal 4-Ways will bring chaos to the ring. The WWE Women's Championship will be on the line, and the Queen of the Ring Tournament will feature a Fatal 4-Way match with Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, Jacy Jayne, and Kiana James competing for advancement.

El Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Bologna, where Cody Rhodes will address his controversial win, and Rhea Ripley will defend her championship title. The Queen and King of the Ring Fatal 4-Way s will bring chaos as WWE SmackDown crowns new contenders.

Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints will reignite their rivalry, and the WWE Women's Championship will be on the line. The Queen of the Ring Tournament will also feature a Fatal 4-Way match with Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, Jacy Jayne, and Kiana James competing for advancement. Comrades, get ready for an action-packed night of wrestling, where alliances will crumble and champions will collide





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WWE Smackdown Cody Rhodes Rhea Ripley Queen Of The Ring Tournament Fatal 4-Way

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